Braves non-tender Richard Rodriguez, Johan Camargo and Jasseel De La Cruz

The Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday night that they have declined to tender 2022 contracts to infielder Johan Camargo, right-hander Jasseel De La Cruz and right-hander Richard Rodriguez. Both Camargo and Rodriguez were arbitration eligible. Atlanta now has 38 players on the 40-man roster.

The Braves acquired Rodriguez at the trade deadline from the Pirates in exchange for Bryse Wilson. He appeared in 27 games and had a solid 3.12 ERA albeit with a 6.17 FIP in 26 innings. Rodriguez struggled badly down the stretch allowing seen runs, including five home runs, over his final 12 innings and was left off the postseason roster completely. He was projected for a $3.1 million salary through arbitration.

Camargo enjoyed a breakout season with the Braves in 2018 but has seen his opportunities and production decrease since. He put up solid numbers with Gwinnett in 2021 but appeared in just 18 games at the major league level while going 0-for-16 at the plate. He was in need of a fresh start.

De La Cruz wasn’t arbitration eligible but the Braves took this opportunity to remove him from the 40-man roster. He has battled injury in recent years and had a 7,03 ERA and a 5.12 FIP in 56 1/3 innings with Gwinnett in 2021.

The Braves tendered contracts to the remaining unsigned players on the 40-man roster including arbitration eligibles Adam Duvall, Max Fried, Luke Jackson, Tyler Matzek, A.J. Minter, Sean Newcomb, Austin Riley, Mike Soroka and Dansby Swanson.

Atlanta agreed to a non-guaranteed one-year deal with Guillermo Heredia and reached a guaranteed two-year deal with Orlando Arcia earlier today.