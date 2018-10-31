Updated Atlanta Braves Roster

The 2021 season is in the books and the Atlanta Braves are World Series Champions. The offseason is here with players filing for free agency. The Braves 40-man roster is below and we will continue to update it throughout the offseason.

Last updated 11/15/21

If you are on a mobile device then this table is best viewed in landscape mode.

Atlanta Braves 40-man Roster Jersey # Pitchers (21) B/T Ht Wt DOB Jersey # Pitchers (21) B/T Ht Wt DOB 36 Ian Anderson R/R 6'3" 170 5/2/98 64 Tucker Davidson L/L 6'2" 215 3/25/96 69 Jasseel De La Cruz* R/R 6'1" 215 6/26/97 54 Max Fried L/L 6'4" 190 1/18/94 77 Luke Jackson R/R 6'2" 210 8/24/91 74 Dylan Lee L/L 6'3" 214 8/1/94 50 Yoan Lopez* R/R 6'3" 208 1/2/93 68 Tyler Matzek L/L 6'3" 230 10/19/90 33 A.J. Minter L/L 6'0" 215 9/2/93 50 Charlie Morton R/R 6'5" 215 11/12/83 66 Kyle Muller* L/L 6'7" 250 10/7/93 15 Sean Newcomb* L/L 6'5" 255 6/12/93 -- Alan Rangel R/R 6'2" 170 8/21/97 48 Richard Rodriguez* R/R 6'4" 220 3/4/90 51 Will Smith R/L 6'5" 248 7/10/89 40 Mike Soroka R/R 6'5" 225 8/4/97 65 Spencer Strider* R/R 6'0" 195 10/28/98 62 Touki Toussaint* R/R 6'3" 185 6/20/96 71 Jacob Webb* R/R 6'1" 200 8/15/93 30 Kyle Wright R/R 6'4" 200 10/2/95 19 Huascar Ynoa* R/R 6'3" 175 5/28/98 Jersey # Catchers (4) B/T Ht Wt DOB 24 William Contreras* R/R 6'0" 180 12/24/97 16 Travis d'Arnaud R/R 6'2" 210 2/10/89 9 Manny Pina R/R 6'0" 220 6/5/87 -- Chadwick Tromp R/R 5'8" 221 3/21/95 Jersey # Infielders (5) B/T Ht Wt DOB 1 Ozzie Albies S/R 5'8" 165 1/7/97 9 Orlando Arcia R/R 6'0" 187 8/4/94 17 Johan Camargo* S/R 6'0" 195 12/13/93 27 Austin Riley R/R 6'3" 220 4/2/97 7 Dansby Swanson R/R 6'1" 190 2/11/94 Jersey # Outfielders (6) B/T Ht Wt DOB 13 Ronald Acuna Jr. R/R 6'0" 180 12/18/97 -- Travis Demeritte R/R 6'0" 180 9/30/94 14 Adam Duvall R/R 6'1" 215 9/4/88 38 Guillermo Heredia R/L 5'10" 195 1/31/91 20 Marcell Ozuna R/R 6'1" 225 11/12/90 25 Cristian Pache* R/R 6'2" 185 11/19/98 Not on active roster *

*Denotes Player not on active roster

Transactions

11/5 - Atlanta and C Manny Pina agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal that also contains a club option for the 2024 season.

11/6 - The Braves selected the contracts of RHP Alan Rangel and OF Travis Demeritte and reinstated RHP Mike Soroka and Ronald Acuña Jr. from the 60-day injured list. The club also released LHP Grant Dayton, outright Ed OF Terrance Gore to Gwinnett and declined the 2022 option on RHP Josh Tomlin.

11/5 - Reports suggest that OF Adam Duvall and OF Joc Pederson declined their mutual options for the 2022 season. Duvall is arbitration eligible and the Braves will have the choice to tender him a contract. Pederson is now a free agent.

11/3 - SS Ehire Adrianza, 1B Freddie Freeman, OF Jorge Soler, OF Eddie Rosario, RHP Chris Martin, LHP Drew Smyly and RHP Jesse Chavez all elected free agency.

10/27 - The Braves placed RHP Charlie Morton on the 10-day injured list and reinstated LHP Tucker Davidson from the 60-day injured list. The team also released RHP Edgar Santana.

10/26 - Atlanta announced its roster for the World Series against the Astros.

10/21 - The Braves reinstated Jorge Soler from the COVID-19 injured list replacing OF Cristian Pache.

10/20 - LHP Dylan Lee replaced RHP Huascar Ynoa (shoulder) on the NLCS Roster.

10/16 - Atlanta announced its roster for the NLCS against the Dodgers

10/8 - The Braves selected the contract of OF Terrance Gore and designated C Stephen Vogt for assignment. The team also set its roster for the NLDS.

10/1 - Atlanta selected the contract of RHP Spencer Strider and recalled LHP Dylan Lee. RHP Edgar Santana was placed on the 10-day injured list and LHP Sean Newcomb was optioned to Gwinnett.

9/26 - The Braves reinstated RHP Touki Toussaint from the bereavement list and optioned him to Gwinnett.

9/25 - Atlanta reinstated RHP Edgar Santana from the paternity list and optioned LHP Dylan Lee to Gwinnett.

9/22 - The Braves selected the contract of LHP Dylan Lee and recalled INF Orlando Arcia from Gwinnett. The team also placed RHP Edgar Santana on the paternity list and RHP Touki Toussaint on the bereavement list.

9/21 - Atlanta claimed C Chadwick Tromp off waivers from the San Francisco Giants and optioned him to Gwinnett.

9/19 - The Braves reinstated RHP Luke Jackson from the paternity list and optioned INF Orlando Arcia to Gwinnett.

9/16 - Atlanta placed RHP Luke Jackson on the paternity list and reinstated RHP Chris Martin from the injured list.

9/10 - The Braves placed OF Marcell Ozuna on the Restricted List

9/5 - RHP Tanner Roark opted for Free Agency.

9/2 - Atlanta placed RHP Chris Martin on the 10-day injured list and recalled LHP Sean Newcomb.

9/1 - The Braves recalled INF Orlando Arcia and RHP Jacob Webb from Gwinnett.

8/31 - Atlanta placed RHP Josh Tomlin on the 10-day injured list and recalled RHP Edgar Santana.

8/29 - The Braves activated RHP Ian Anderson from the 10-day injured list and optioned RHP Edgar Santana to Gwinnett.

8/27 - Atlanta activated OF Eddie Rosario from the 10-day injured list and designated OF Abraham Almonte for assignment.

8/24 - The Braves reinstated C Travis d’Arnaud from the paternity list and optioned C William Contreras to Gwinnett.

8/21 - Atlanta recalled C William Contreras and placed C Travis d’Arnaud on the paternity list.

8/17 - The Braves reinstated RHP Huascar Ynoa from the injured list and optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett.

8/13 - Atlanta optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Gwinnett and recalled RHP Jacob Webb.

8/11 - The Braves reinstated C Travis d’Arnaud from the injured list and designated C Kevan Smith for assignment.

8/10 - Atlanta recalled LHP A.J. Minter from Gwinnett and designated RHP Shane Greene for assignment. The team also announced that OF Eddie Rosario will begin a rehab assignment at Gwinnett Tuesday.

7/31 - The Braves activated OF Jorge Soler and RHP Richard Rodriguez and optioned INF Orlando Arcia and LHP Sean Newcomb to Gwinnett.

7/30 - Atlanta acquired RHP Richard Rodriguez from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for RHP Bryse Wilson and RHP Ricky Devito

7/30 - The Braves acquired outfielder Jorge Soler from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for RHP Kasey Kalich

7/30 - Atlanta acquired OF Adam Duvall from the Miami Marlins in exchange for C Alex Jackson.

7/30 - The Braves acquired OF Eddie Rosario and cash from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for INF Pablo Sandoval.

7/29 - Atlanta released OF Ender Inciarte.

7/24 - The Braves reinstated OF Ender Inciarte from the injured list and designated him for assignment.

7/21 - Atlanta outrighted C Jonathan Lucroy to Gwinnett and announced that RHP Ty Tice has been claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

7/21 - The Braves appointed RHP Bryse Wilson as the 27th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader. They also activated C Alex Jackson from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Gwinnett.

7/19 - Atlanta recalled LHP Kyle Muller and LHP Sean Newcomb from Gwinnett and placed OF Ender Inciarte on the injured list.

7/18 - The Braves optioned LHP A.J. Minter to Gwinnett

7/17 - Atlanta added C Stephen Vogt to the active roster and designated C Jonathan Lucroy for assignment.

7/17 - The Braves acquired C Stephen Vogt from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for minor league first baseman Mason Berne.

7/16 - Atlanta added OF Joc Pederson to the active roster and optioned INF Johan Camargo to Gwinnett.

7/16 - The Braves placed RHP Ian Anderson on the 10-day injured list and reinstated RHP Touki Toussaint from the 60-day injured list.

7/15 - Atlanta acquired OF Joc Pederson from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for minor league 1B Bryce Ball

7/13 - The Braves outrighted RHP Jay Flaa to Gwinnett.

7/11 - Atlanta placed OF Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 60-day injured list and recalled INF Johan Camargo from Gwinnett.

7/8 - The Braves reinstated INF Pablo Sandoval from the Restricted List and optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett.

7/7 - Atlanta selected the contract of C Jonathan Lucroy and optioned C William Contreras to Gwinnett. The team also transferred LHP Grant Dayton to the 60-day injured list.

7/6 - The Braves placed INF Pablo Sandoval on the Restricted List and recalled RHP Jacob Webb from Gwinnett.

7/4 - Atlanta recalled INF Orlando Arcia and optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Gwinnett.

6/30 - The Braves reinstated LHP Max Fried from the injured list and optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to Gwinnett.

6/27 - Atlanta recalled LHP Kyle Muller from Gwinnett and optioned RHP Tanner Roark.

6/24 - The Braves optioned RHP Kyle Wright and RHP Ty Tice to Gwinnett and selected the contracts of RHP Jesse Chavez and RHP Tanner Roark. They also transferred C Alex Jackson and LHP Tucker Davidson to the 60-day injured list.

6/22 - Atlanta placed LHP Max Fried on the 10-day injured list due to a blister and recalled RHP Kyle Wright from Gwinnett.

6/20 - The Braves recalled RHP Ty Tice and optioned Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett. The team also appointed RHP Jacob Webb as the 27th man for the doubleheader.

6/20 - Atlanta recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett.

6/19 - The Braves optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett.

6/17 - Atlanta recalled RHP Jacob Webb and optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Gwinnett.

6/16 - The Braves recalled LHP Kyle Muller and placed LHP Tucker Davidson on the 10-day injured list with left forearm inflammation.

6/6 - Atlanta recalled RHP Shane Greene and optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett.

6/5 - The Braves placed LHP Grant Dayton on the 10-day injured list and recalled RHP Jacob Webb from Gwinnett.

6/4 - Atlanta acquired RHP Ty Tice from the Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations and designated RHP Victor Arano for assignment.

6/3 - The Braves recalled LHP Tucker Davidson and optioned INF Johan Camargo to Gwinnett.

6/2 - Atlanta reinstated OF Cristian Pache from the injured list and optioned him to Gwinnett.

5/31 - The Braves selected the contract of OF Abraham Almonte and optioned RHP Jay Flaa to Gwinnett. The team also transferred RHP Huascar Ynoa to the 60-day injured list.

5/28 - Atlanta placed OF Marcell Ozuna on the 10-day injured list with two broken fingers and recalled INF Johan Camargo from Gwinnett.

5/23 - The Braves recalled RHP Jay Flaa and optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett.

5/22 - Atlanta acquired RHP Yoan Lopez from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for OF Deivi Estrada. Lopez was optioned to Gwinnett.

5/22 - The Braves recalled RHP Bryse Wilson and optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett.

5/19 - Atlanta activated LHP Grant Dayton from the 10-day injured list and acquired C Kevan Smith from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations. The team also optioned Tucker Davidson to Gwinnett and designated C Jeff Mathis for assignment. LHP Jesse Biddle was also outrighted to Gwinnett.

5/17 - The Braves recalled LHP Tucker Davidson and designated LHP Jesse Biddle for assignment.

5/15 - Atlanta reinstated OF Guillermo Heredia from the injured list and optioned INF Johan Camargo to Gwinnett.

5/14 - The Braves reinstated OF Ender Inciarte from the injured list and placed OF Cristian Pache on the 10-day injured list due to right hamstring inflammation.

5/12 - Atlanta recalled LHP Sean Newcomb and placed LHP Grant Dayton on the 10-day injured list.

5/12 - The Braves activated RHP Chris Martin from the injured list and optioned Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett.

5/11 - The Braves claimed RHP Jay Flaa off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.

5/11 - Atlanta recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett.

5/10 - The Braves outrighted INF Sean Kazmar Jr. to Gwinnett and released RHP Nate Jones. The team also announced that RHP Carl Edwards Jr. has opted for free agency.

5/10 - Atlanta recalled INF Johan Camargo and optioned RHPs Victor Arano and Jasseel De La Cruz to Gwinnett.

5/9 - The Braves agreed to a one-year Major League deal with RHP Shane Greene and optioned him to Gwinnett.

5/8 - Atlanta recalled RHPs Victor Arano and Jasseel De La Cruz from Gwinnett. The team also optioned INF Sean Kazmar Jr. to Gwinnett and designated RHP Carl Edwards Jr. for assignment.

5/7 - The Braves selected the contract of RHP Carl Edwards Jr. and optioned RHP Edgar Santana to Triple-A Gwinnett. The team designated RHP Nate Jones for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

5/5 - Atlanta reinstated LHP Max Fried from the 10-day injured list and optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to Gwinnett.

5/4 - The Braves recalled IF Sean Kazmar.

5/3 - Atlanta optioned RHP Nate Jones to the alternate training site.

5/2 - The Braves placed C Travis d’Arnaud on the 60-day injured list with a left thumb injury and C Alex Jackson on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. The team recalled C William Contreras and selected the contract of C Jeff Mathis.

5/1 - Atlanta placed OF Guillermo Heredia on the 10-day injured list and recalled OF Cristian Pache from the alternate training site.

4/30 - The Braves reinstated LHP Sean Newcomb from the injured list and recalled RHP Edgar Santana. The team also transferred RHP Mike Soroka to the 60-day injured list and optioned RHP Bryse Wilson and INF Johan Camargo to the alternate training site.

4/24 - Atlanta reinstated LHP Drew Smyly from the injured list and optioned INF Sean Kazmar to the alternate training site. The team also reinstated OF Cristian Pache from the injured list and optioned him to the alternate training site.

4/17 - The Braves placed OF Ender Inciarte and LHP Sean Newcomb on the 10-day injured list and selected the contracts of INF Sean Kazmar Jr. and LHP Jesse Biddle. The team also recalled RHP Bryse Wilson and optioned RHP Kyle Wright to the alternate training site.

4/16 - Atlanta placed LHP Drew Smyly on the 10-day injured list and recalled RHP Kyle Wright and INF Johan Camargo.

4/15 - The Braves optioned LHP Tucker Davidson to the alternate training site.

4/14 - Atlanta placed LHP Max Fried and OF Cristian Pache on the 10-day injured list and recalled LHP Tucker Davidson and OF Guillermo Heredia.

4/10 - The Braves placed RHP Chris Martin on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation and recalled RHP Jacob Webb from the alternate training site.

4/9 - Atlanta acquired RHP Edgar Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash considerations and optioned him to the alternate training site.

4/6 - The Braves traded RHPs Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for INF Orlando Arcia. The team then optioned Arcia to the alternate training site.

4/3 - Atlanta recalled INF Johan Camargo from the alternate training site and placed INF Ehire Adrianza on the injured list.

3/27 - The Braves optioned C William Contreras and INF Johan Camargo to the alternate training site.

3/27 - Atlanta released INF Jake Lamb.

3/27 - The Braves selected the contract of INF Pablo Sandoval and designated OF Phillip Ervin for assignment. The team also released INF Jason Kipnis.

3/27 - Atlanta selected the contracts of RHP Nate Jones and INF Ehire Adrianza. The team also outrighted OF Abraham Almonte to the alternate training site and placed RHP Touki Toussaint on the 60-day injured list.

3/26 - The Braves optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to the alternate training site.

3/25 - Atlanta optioned OF Guillermo Heredia to the alternate training site and reassigned INF Ryan Goins to minor league camp. RHP Carl Edwards Jr. opted out of his minor league contract and is now a free agent.

3/24 - The Braves optioned RHPs Kyle Wright and Jacob Webb to the team’s alternate training site.

3/16 - Atlanta reassigned catcher Shea Langeliers to minor league camp.

3/12 - The Braves optioned RHP Víctor Arano, LHP Tucker Davidson, RHP Jasseel De La Cruz, LHP Kyle Muller, RHP Chad Sobotka, and RHP Patrick Weigel to Triple-A Gwinnett, while reassigning INF CJ Alexander, INF Bryce Ball, C Logan Brown, LHP Thomas Burrows, OF Justin Dean, OF Travis Demeritte, OF Michael Harris II, OF Trey Harris, RHP Daysbel Hernández, RHP Kurt Hoekstra, RHP Connor Johnstone, RHP Nolan Kingham, LHP Phil Pfeifer, INF Braden Shewmake, RHP Freddy Tarnok, RHP Victor Vodnik, OF Drew Waters, and RHP William Woods to minor league camp.

2/24 - Atlanta claimed outfielder Guillermo Heredia off waivers and designated infielder Jack Mayfield for assignment.

2/23 - The Braves agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with infielder Jake Lamb and designated left-hander Phillip Pfeifer for assignment

2/22 - Atlanta claimed outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Chicago Cubs.

2/21 - The Braves released RHP Jason Creasy.

2/21 - Atlanta outrighted outfielder Travis Demeritte to Triple-A.

2/15 - The Braves announced their Spring Training roster including 25 non-roster invitees.

2/12 - Atlanta claimed outfielder Travis Demeritte off waivers from the Tigers and released RHP Jeremy Walker.

2/5 - The Braves agreed to a four-year contract with outfielder Marcell Ozuna and designated outfielder Kyle Garlick for assignment. Ozuna’s deal also includes a fifth-year option.

1/22 - Atlanta claimed RHP Victor Arano and OF Kyle Garlick off of waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies

12/2 - The Braves agreed to one-year deals with INF Johan Camargo, LHP Grant Dayton and RHP Luke Jackson. The team also announced that OF Adam Duvall was non-tendered. The club tendered contracts to the remaining unsigned players on the 40-man roster.

11/24 - Atlanta signed free agent RHP Charlie Morton to a one-year deal.

11/20 - The Braves claimed infielder Jack Mayfield off waivers from the Astros.

11/19 - Atlanta selected the contract of LHP Kyle Muller.

11/16 - The Braves agreed to a one-year deal with LHP Drew Smyly.

11/11 - Atlanta agreed to a one-year deal with RHP Josh Tomlin.

10/30 - The Braves announced that they have signed OF Abraham Almonte to non-guaranteed major league deal for 2021. The team also reinstated pitchers Mike Soroka, Jeremy Walker and Philip Pfeifer from the 45-day injured list. They also announced that Charlie Culberson has elected to become a free agent.

10/29 - The Braves declined Darren O’Day’s contract option for the 2021 season.

10/28 - Tyler Flowers, Shane Greene, Cole Hamels, Adeiny Hechavarria, Nick Markakis, Mark Melancon, Marcell Ozuna, Josh Tomlin, Pablo Sandoval became free agents.

9/30 - The Braves selected the contract of INF Charlie Culberson and released LHP Tommy Milone.

9/27 - Atlanta selected the contract of INF Pablo Sandoval and optioned LHP Tucker Davidson to the team’s alternate site. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta transferred Cole Hamels to the 45-day injured list.

9/26 - The Braves recalled LHP Tucker Davidson and optioned RHP Huascar Ynoa to the alternate training site.

9/21 - Atlanta placed LHP Cole Hamels on the 10-day injured list and recalled RHP Bryse Wilson.

9/17 - The Braves reinstated LHP Max Fried from the 10-day injured list and optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to the alternate training site.

9/16 - Atlanta reinstated LHP Cole Hamels from the injured list and optioned RHP Jasseel De La Cruz to the alternate training site.

9/15 - The Braves recalled RHP Jasseel De La Cruz and optioned RHP Touki Toussaint to the alternate training site.

9/14 - Atlanta recalled RHP Touki Toussaint and optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to the alternate training site. The team also released LHP Robbie Erlin.

9/13 - The Braves signed Pablo Sandoval to a minor league deal and added him to the player pool.

9/12 - The Braves recalled LHP Sean Newcomb from the alternate training site and designated LHP Robbie Erlin for assignment.

9/10 - The Braves placed LHP Tommy Milone on the 10-day injured list and recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa.

9/10 - Atlanta outrighted INF Charlie Culberson to the team’s alternate training site.

9/9 - The Braves activated 2B Ozzie Albies from the 10-day injured list and optioned INF Johan Camargo to the alternate training site.

9/8 - Atlanta added RHP William Woods to the player pool

9/8 - The Braves placed LHP Max Fried on the 10-day injured list and recalled RHP Kyle Wright from the alternate training site. The team also reinstated RHP Jacob Webb from the 45-day injured list and designated INF Charlie Culberson for assignment.

9/6 - Atlanta recalled RHP Bryse Wilson and optioned RHP Chad Sobotka to the alternate training site.

9/5 - The Braves recalled RHP Chad Sobotka and optioned RHP Huascar Ynoa to the alternate training site.

9/5 - Atlanta released LHP Chris Rusin.

9/3 - The Braves released 1B Matt Adams.

9/2 - Atlanta added RHP Victor Vodnik to the Player Pool

8/30 - The Braves acquired LHP Tommy Milone from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for two players to be named later. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta designated 1B Matt Adams for assignment

8/27 - Atlanta released 3B Yangervis Solarte.

8/25 - The Braves optioned RHP Touki Toussaint, C Alex Jackson and OF Cristian Pache to the team’s alternate site and reinstated OF Ronald Acuña Jr. and OF Nick Markakis from the 10-day injured list. The team also selected the contract of RHP Ian Anderson.

8/21 - Atlanta recalled C Alex Jackson from the Alternate Training Site.

8/20 - The Braves activated RHP Chris Martin from the 10-day injured list and optioned RHP Kyle Wright to the alternate training site.

8/19 - The Braves optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to the Alternate Training Site.

8/18 - Atlanta placed OF Nick Markakis on the COVID IL and promoted OF Cristian Pache.

8/17 - The Braves optioned RHP Chad Sobotka and activated 1B Matt Adams from the 10-day injured list.

8/17 - Atlanta released OF Peter O’Brien and added RHP Spencer Strider to the player pool.

8/15 - The Braves placed OF Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list and recalled RHP Chad Sobotka.

8/13 - Atlanta outrighted OF Scott Schebler to the team’s alternate training site.

8/11 - The Braves recalled RHP Bryse Wilson.

8/10 - Atlanta optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to the team’s alternate training site.

8/9 - The Braves recalled LHP Robbie Erlin and optioned RHP Chad Sobotka to the team’s alternate training site. Atlanta then appointed Sobotka as the 29th man for Sunday’s doubleheader.

8/7 - Atlanta placed RHP Chris Martin on the 10-day injured list and recalled RHP Chad Sobotka. The team also claimed LHP Robbie Erlin off of waivers from the Pirates.

8/6 - The Braves activated LHP Will Smith from the injured list and designated OF Scott Schebler for assignment. The team also optioned C Alex Jackson and RHP Chad Sobotka to the alternate training site at Gwinnett.

8/5 - Atlanta placed first baseman Matt Adams and second baseman Ozzie Albies on the 10-day injured list. They also recalled catcher Alex Jackson and activated outfielder Nick Markakis from the restricted list.

8/4 - The Braves recalled RHP Chad Sobotka and RHP Huascar Ynoa and designated LHP Chris Rusin for assignment. The team also placed RHP Mike Soroka on the 45-day injured list.

8/3 - Atlanta outrighted RHP Jhoulys Chacin to the alternate training site at Gwinnett.

8/1 - The Braves selected the contract of LHP Chris Rusin and designated RHP Jhoulys Chacin for assignment.

7/30 - Atlanta sent RHP Mike Foltynewicz outright to the alternate training site at Gwinnett.

7/29 - The Braves reinstated catchers Travis d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers from the injured list and recalled outfielder Scott Schebler. To make room on the active roster, the team optioned William Contreras, Alex Jackson and Chad Sobotka to the alternate training site at Gwinnett

7/28 - Atlanta designated RHP Mike Foltynewicz for assignment and recalled RHP Chad Sobotka.

7/27 - The Braves have placed infielder Yonder Alonso on the restricted list.

7/24 - Atlanta acquired outfielder Scott Schebler from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash considerations.

7/24 - The Braves recalled catchers Alex Jackson and William Contreras and placed catchers Travis d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers on the COVID-19 IL.

7/23 - Atlanta outrighted 1B Yonder Alonso to the alternate camp at Gwinnett and selected the contracts of 1B Matt Adams and LHP Tyler Matzek. The team also placed LHP Cole Hamels on the 45-day injured list.

7/21 - The Braves signed RHP Jhoulys Chacin to a one-year deal.

7/21 - Atlanta selected the contract of INF Charlie Culberson.

7/21 - The Braves placed RHP Jacob Webb and LHP Philip Pfeifer on the 45-day injured list.

7/20 - Atlanta signed 1B Matt Adams to a minor-league deal.

7/18 - Atlanta selected the contracts of RHP Josh Tomlin and 1B Yonder Alonso.

7/16 - The Braves added OF Michael Harris to the team’s player pool.

7/15 - Atlanta placed first baseman/outfielder Peter O’Brien on the 10-day injured list.

7/7 - The Braves added first baseman Bryce Ball to their player pool.

7/6 - Atlanta placed OF Nick Markakis on the Restricted List after he elected to opt out of the 2020 season.

7/5 - The Braves placed RHP Felix Hernandez on the Restricted List after he elected to opt out of the 2020 season.

7/3 - Atlanta placed RHP Touki Toussaint, LHP Will Smith, 1B Freddie Freeman and SS Pete Kozma on the 10-day injured list after they tested positive for COVID-19.

6/28 - The Braves announced 56-players for their 60-man player pool for the 2020 season including 17 non-roster players.

6/26 - Atlanta placed RHP Jeremy Walker on the 45-day injured list due to a right shoulder impingement.

3/19 - The Braves optioned RHP Touki Toussaint to Triple-A Gwinnett

3/13 - Atlanta optioned RHP Patrick Weigel and C Alex Jackson to Triple-A Gwinnett.

3/11 - The Braves optioned LHPs Tucker Davidson and Philip Pfeifer, catcher William Contreras and outfielder Cristian Pache to Triple-A Gwinnett

3/9 - The Braves optioned RHP Chad Sobotka and LHP A.J. Minter to Triple-A Gwinnett.

3/7 - Atlanta reassigned left-hander Chris Nunn to minor league camp.

3/6 - The Braves announced that they have optioned RHPs Jasseel De La Cruz, Jacob Webb, Bryse Wilson and Huascar Ynoa to Triple-A Gwinnett. The team also reassigned infielder Bryce Ball, LHP Thomas Burrows, OF Trey Harris, RHP Kurt Hoekstra, OF Greyson Jenista, RHP Connor Johnstone, C Carlos Martinez, LHP Kyle Muller, and infielder Braden Shewmake to minor league camp.

2/12 - Atlanta and right-hander Josh Tomlin agreed to a minor-league contract that also includes an invite to Spring Training.

1/21 - The Braves agreed to a one-year, $18 million contract with outfielder Marcell Ozuna.

1/16 - Atlanta agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract with infielder Adeiny Hechavarria.

12/4 - The Braves agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent LHP Cole Hamels

12/2 - Atlanta declined to tender contracts to catcher John Ryan Murphy, infielder Charlie Culberson and outfielder Rafael Ortega.

11/24 - The Braves agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with C Travis d’Arnaud.

11/19 - Atlanta signed RHP Chris Martin to a two-year, $14 million deal.

11/19 - The Braves selected the contracts of LHPs Philip Pfeifer and Tucker Davidson, RHP Jasseel De La Cruz, catcher William Contreras and outfielder Cristian Pache.

11/14 - Atlanta signed LHP Will Smith to a three-year, $40 million deal.

11/8 - The Braves signed RHP Darren O’Day to a one-year deal.

11/4 - Atlanta reinstated LHP A.J. Minter, RHP Jacob Webb, OF Charlie Culberson and C Alex Jackson from the 60-day injured list

11/4 - The Braves agreed to one-year deals with outfielder Nick Markakis and catcher Tyler Flowers. The team declined 2020 options on RHP Julio Teheran and outfielder Billy Hamilton.

10/31/19 - Josh Tomlin, Matt Joyce, Francisco Cervelli, Adeiny Hechavarria, Josh Donaldson, Dallas Keuchel, Chris Martin, Anthony Swarzak, Darren O’Day, Jerry Blevins and Brian McCann elected free agency.