Braves have checked in on Carlos Correa, per report

Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reported late Wednesday night that the Carlos Correa camp has heard from a number of teams, including the Braves.

According to MLB sources the agent for free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa has heard from the @Yankees, @RedSox, @Dodgers, @Cubs and @Braves and was offered five years/$160 million by the Astros last month. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 2, 2021

It is unknown the extent to which the Braves have expressed interest in Correa, but it is possible it could be in a shorter-term offer similar to what the Braves reportedly offered Anthony Rendon two off-seasons ago. Regardless, Correa is a very good baseball player that would help Atlanta significantly on the field.

This is particularly interesting, given that the Braves have a notable free agent of their own in Freddie Freeman that would demand substantial money to bring back. With the constraints that the Braves have typically operated under financially, it’s fair to wonder if they could afford both Correa and Freeman. World Series revenue is a relevant consideration when discussing team finances, of course.

This also comes a day after a report that the Braves have checked in with Oakland on a high end first baseman via trade in Matt Olson. At the very least, this paints a picture of Atlanta exploring all potential methods of improving the team, whether it involves bringing Freeman back or not.

It is highly unlikely that Freeman or Correa will sign until the exceedingly likely lockout is over.