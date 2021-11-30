 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Braves agree to one-year deal with outfielder Guillermo Heredia

New, 51 comments

Heredia agrees to a one-year, $1 million deal.

By Kris Willis Updated
Championship Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Six Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves have reportedly avoided arbitration with outfielder Guillermo Heredia inking him to a one-year contract non-guaranteed contract worth $1 million according to a report by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The non-tender deadline is set for 8 p.m. ET Tuesday and the Braves still have 12 players who are arbitration eligible.

Heredia looked like little more than a roster long shot when the 2021 season started but he ended up playing a pretty big role on and off the field during Atlanta’s run to the championship. Heredia helped fill the gap early on in the outfield and was one of the team’s biggest cheerleaders in the dugout. He ended up appearing in 120 games while hitting .220/.311/.354 with five home runs. His biggest contribution came against left-handed pitchers against whom he hit .259/.330/.427 with a 101 wRC+. Heredia is likely a fourth or fifth outfielder ideally but his ability to play center gives him value.

The Braves have confirmed the signing:

Atlanta’s other arbitration eligible players are:

Orlando Arcia
Johan Camargo
Adam Duvall
Max Fried
Luke Jackson
Tyler Matzek
A.J. Minter
Sean Newcomb
Austin Riley
Richard Rodriguez
Mike Soroka
Dansby Swanson

More From Talking Chop

Loading comments...