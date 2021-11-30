Braves agree to one-year deal with outfielder Guillermo Heredia

The Atlanta Braves have reportedly avoided arbitration with outfielder Guillermo Heredia inking him to a one-year contract non-guaranteed contract worth $1 million according to a report by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The non-tender deadline is set for 8 p.m. ET Tuesday and the Braves still have 12 players who are arbitration eligible.

Braves avoid arbitration with outfielder Guillermo Heredia, signing him to one year, $1M deal, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 30, 2021

Heredia looked like little more than a roster long shot when the 2021 season started but he ended up playing a pretty big role on and off the field during Atlanta’s run to the championship. Heredia helped fill the gap early on in the outfield and was one of the team’s biggest cheerleaders in the dugout. He ended up appearing in 120 games while hitting .220/.311/.354 with five home runs. His biggest contribution came against left-handed pitchers against whom he hit .259/.330/.427 with a 101 wRC+. Heredia is likely a fourth or fifth outfielder ideally but his ability to play center gives him value.

The Braves have confirmed the signing:

The #Braves today signed OF Guillermo Heredia to a one-year contract worth $1 million. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 30, 2021

Atlanta’s other arbitration eligible players are:

Orlando Arcia

Johan Camargo

Adam Duvall

Max Fried

Luke Jackson

Tyler Matzek

A.J. Minter

Sean Newcomb

Austin Riley

Richard Rodriguez

Mike Soroka

Dansby Swanson