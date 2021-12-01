Marcell Ozuna arrest video released

Major League Baseball issued a 20-game, retroactive suspension to Marcell Ozuna for violating the league’s Domestic Violence policy. The suspension is retroactive to September 10 when he was placed on administrative leave by the league and ran through the remainder of the season.

Ozuna was arrested on May 29 after police officers responded to a call at his residence aand witnessed him attacking his wife Genesis. He was originally charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation. Video from the incident was obtained by TMZ Sports and released Wednesday.

Prosecutors dropped the felony charge in July and Ozuna entered into a diversion program that could result in the case being dismissed. The conditions of the program include six months of supervision that can be reduced to three months. He was also ordered to complete a 24-week family violence intervention program and complete at least 200 hours of community service and also complete an anger management course.

Ozuna is still facing misdemeanor charges of family violence battery and simple assault, but Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Simone Hylton previously announced that those charges will be dropped if he meets the conditions of the diversion program within six months.

Ozuna is due back in court on January 13.

Major League Baseball released the following statement while announcing his suspension.

“My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Marcell Ozuna violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Having reviewed the totality of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Ozuna violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate.”

The Braves also released a statement that read:

“Any instance of domestic violence is unacceptable, and we fully support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office regarding Marcell. We are encouraged to know that Marcell has accepted full responsibility for his actions and is taking the necessary measures to learn and grow from the situation.”