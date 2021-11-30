Braves sign Orlando Arcia to two-year, $3 million contract

The Atlanta Braves and infielder Orlando Arcia have reportedly avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year guaranteed deal worth $3 million according to a report by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Per Heyman, the deal includes a club option for a third season.

Orlando Arcia signs two-year guaranteed Braves deal for $3M with a team option — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 30, 2021

The Braves acquired Arcia in a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers on April 6 in exchange for Patrick Weigel and Chad Sobotka. He reported to Gwinnett and put up good numbers at Triple-A hitting .282/.351/.516 with 17 home runs in 322 plate appearances. However, that success didn’t translate to success at the major league level. Arcia was shifted to left field as Atlanta’s outfield issues mounted but he failed to produce at the plate hitting just .214/.282/.343 with three doubles and two home runs. He made six appearances in the postseason and was 0-for-4 at the plate.

Arcia’s deal is reportedly guaranteed but at a low enough number that it wouldn’t sting too bad should they need to move on from him.

Update - The Braves have officially announced the deal. Arcia will make $1.6 million in 2022, $1.3 million in 2023. The deal also includes a $2 million club option for 2024 that also includes a $100,000 buyout.