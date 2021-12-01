Talking Chop Podcast Episode 331: Kirby Yates, Marcell Ozuna and a pending lockout

Wednesday, Dec. 1 was a weird day in the world of Major League Baseball, with the sport’s Collective Bargaining Agreement expiring at 11:59 pm ET. Before November ended, the Atlanta Braves produced a great deal of news, and the Talking Chop Podcast is back to discuss it all.

TC’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman tackle the following on Episode 331:

The Braves have a very intriguing deal with reliever Kirby Yates, who is recovering from elbow issues but could bolster the bullpen

Marcell Ozuna won’t be suspended in 2022 and the Braves have some decisions to make

Guillermo Heredia and Orlando Arcia avoided arbitration with deals to turn to the Braves

The non-tender deadline came and went for Atlanta, with Richard Rodriguez and Johan Camargo not receiving tenders and a bunch of players — including Adam Duvall — receiving tenders this time around

Brian Snitker will be under contract through 2024 and, well, that’s what happens when you win the World Series

Carlos Correa.... maybe? somehow?

The Freddie Freeman waiting game continues

The CBA is expiring and all signs point to a lockout

