Talking Chop Podcast Episode 331: Kirby Yates, Marcell Ozuna and a pending lockout

By Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland
NFL: NOV 18 Patriots at Falcons Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wednesday, Dec. 1 was a weird day in the world of Major League Baseball, with the sport’s Collective Bargaining Agreement expiring at 11:59 pm ET. Before November ended, the Atlanta Braves produced a great deal of news, and the Talking Chop Podcast is back to discuss it all.

TC’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman tackle the following on Episode 331:

  • The Braves have a very intriguing deal with reliever Kirby Yates, who is recovering from elbow issues but could bolster the bullpen
  • Marcell Ozuna won’t be suspended in 2022 and the Braves have some decisions to make
  • Guillermo Heredia and Orlando Arcia avoided arbitration with deals to turn to the Braves
  • The non-tender deadline came and went for Atlanta, with Richard Rodriguez and Johan Camargo not receiving tenders and a bunch of players — including Adam Duvall — receiving tenders this time around
  • Brian Snitker will be under contract through 2024 and, well, that’s what happens when you win the World Series
  • Carlos Correa.... maybe? somehow?
  • The Freddie Freeman waiting game continues
  • The CBA is expiring and all signs point to a lockout
  • Much, much more

