Talking Chop Podcast Episode 331: Kirby Yates, Marcell Ozuna and a pending lockout

Wednesday, Dec. 1 was a weird day in the world of Major League Baseball, with the sport’s Collective Bargaining Agreement expiring at 11:59 pm ET. Before November ended, the Atlanta Braves produced a great deal of news, and the Talking Chop Podcast is back to discuss it all.
TC’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman tackle the following on Episode 331:
- The Braves have a very intriguing deal with reliever Kirby Yates, who is recovering from elbow issues but could bolster the bullpen
- Marcell Ozuna won’t be suspended in 2022 and the Braves have some decisions to make
- Guillermo Heredia and Orlando Arcia avoided arbitration with deals to turn to the Braves
- The non-tender deadline came and went for Atlanta, with Richard Rodriguez and Johan Camargo not receiving tenders and a bunch of players — including Adam Duvall — receiving tenders this time around
- Brian Snitker will be under contract through 2024 and, well, that’s what happens when you win the World Series
- Carlos Correa.... maybe? somehow?
- The Freddie Freeman waiting game continues
- The CBA is expiring and all signs point to a lockout
- Much, much more
Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, iHeartRadio or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.
Loading comments...