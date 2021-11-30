Braves News: Kirby Yates signed, Marcell Ozuna update and more

Despite a looming work stoppage, hot stove season ramped up into high gear Monday with a ton activity including several high priced free agent signings. Top line free agents Max Scherzer, Corey Seager and Robbie Ray all found new homes ahead of the CBA’s expiration Wednesday.

Despite the recent activity, the MLB and the MLBPA are currently meeting in Dallas but a lockout remains all but a certainty. I took a closer look at what a lockout means for the league and fans of the Atlanta Braves Monday and broke down many of the issues that will be discussed at length over the next month or so.

The league reportedly issued a new proposal Monday that would include an expanded 14-team postseason and an NBA style draft lottery.

The Braves announced the signing of right-handed reliever Kirby Yates to a two-year, $8.25 million deal Monday evening. Yates signed with the Toronto Blue Jays last offseason but got hurt during the spring and underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of March. He will make $1 million in 2022 and $6 million in 2023. The deal also contains a $5.75 million club option for 2024 that includes a $1.25 million buyout.

MLB announced Monday that Marcell Ozuna received a retroactive 20-game suspension for violating the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The suspension began back on September 10 when he was placed on administrative leave and ran through the end of the season. That means Ozuna, who is currently playing in the Dominican Winter League, is eligible to return right away. The Braves issued a statement supporting the Commissioner’s office decision and now the decision is there’s on how they wish to proceed. Ozuna is under contract for the next three seasons at $53 million and his deal also contains a club option for 2025.

The Braves are also reportedly bringing back reliever Darren O’Day on a minor league deal. O’Day signed with the Yankees in 2021 but was limited to just 12 games and 10 2/3 innings due to a hamstring injury. O’Day just turned 39 and will make $1 million if he makes it onto the major league roster.

The non-tender deadline was moved up to Tuesday and MLB.com put together one candidate from each team that could be cut loose. For the Braves it was lefty Sean Newcomb with infielder Johan Camargo right behind him.

