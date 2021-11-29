Braves sign Darren O’Day to minor league contract

It is likely not the signing that Atlanta Braves fans are looking for but the team is reportedly bringing back veteran reliever Darren O’Day on a minor league deal. O’Day spent the 2021 season with the Yankees before declining his player option at the end of the season.

Darren O’Day agrees to minors deal with Braves — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 29, 2021

The Braves originally acquired O’Day as part of the Kevin Gausman trade with Baltimore in 2018. He was on the injured list at the time of the trade with a hamstring injury and missed the remainder of that season. A forearm injury set O’Day back in 2019 and limited him to just eight appearances and 5 1/3 innings. He re-signed with the Braves during the offseason and appeared in 19 games in 2020 while posting a 1.10 ERA and a 2.76 FIP in just 16 1/3 innings.

Atlanta declined the club option on his deal and he signed on with the Yankees but appeared in just 12 games while putting up a 3.38 ERA and a 4.95 FIP in 10 2/3 innings before missing the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

O’Day just turned 39, but will presumedly go to Spring Training with the Braves as a non-roster invitee and try to earn a spot for Opening Day.

If Darren O'Day pitches in the big leagues for the Braves, he'll make $1 million in salary. His deal contains no performance bonuses. $20K per month if he pitches in the minors. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 29, 2021

In other reliever related news, the Braves announced Monday that right-hander Yoan Lopez was claimed off of waivers by the Phillies.

RHP Yoan López today was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Phillies. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 29, 2021

Lopez was designated for assignment last week to open up a 40-man roster spot for reliever Jay Jackson.