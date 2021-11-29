Braves sign Kirby Yates to two-year, $8.25 million deal

The Atlanta Braves are reportedly adding another piece to their bullpen with the addition of free agent reliever Kirby Yates on a two-year deal first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal is worth $8.25 million and also contains a $5.75 million club option for 2024 that includes a $1.25 million buyout. Yates will make just $1 million in 2022 before earning $6 million in 2023.

Yates signed a one-year deal with the Blue Jays last offseason but he suffered an injury during Spring Training and later underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career. Yates was an All-Star and led the majors with 41 saves while with the Padres in 2019 while allowing eight earned runs over 60 2/3 innings pitched. Injuries limited him to just six games and 4 1/3 innings in 2020 which was his final season in San Diego. The Braves were rumored to have been in on Yates last offseason as well.