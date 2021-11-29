Marcell Ozuna receives retroactive 20-game suspension from MLB

Major League Baseball has handed down a 20-game, retroactive suspension to Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna for violating MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Since the suspension was retroactive, the 20-games would have began when he was placed on administrative leave back on September 10 and ran through the end of the season. That means he is eligible to return immediately.

MLB announces discipline for Marcell Ozuna: pic.twitter.com/ynMh3ZVape — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 29, 2021

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred released the following statement in regards to Ozuna.

“My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Marcell Ozuna violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Having reviewed the totality of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Ozuna violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate.”

The Braves also released the following statement in regards to Ozuna.

“Any instance of domestic violence is unacceptable, and we fully support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office regarding Marcell. We are encouraged to know that Marcell has accepted full responsibility for his actions and is taking the necessary measures to learn and grow from the situation.”

It remains to be seen how the Braves elect to handle this going forward, but one of the big question marks of the offseason has been answered. Now the ball is in their court.