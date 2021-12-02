Braves issue statement on MLB lockout

We have now reached the darkest timeline as MLB has officially locked out the players and we are now in a work stoppage. After a frenzy of free agent signings, the Braves as well as the rest of league are completely frozen until a new CBA is agreed upon.

We have already heard from MLB and MLBPA directly on their stances going into the lockout. Now, the Braves have made their position known as Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller sent out the following statement. To say that it leans very pro-ownership would be a fair assessment.

We want to thank you for your continued support of the Atlanta Braves. We cannot begin to express how much it meant to have you back at Truist Park in 2021, filling the ballpark with excitement and joy and cheering us on as we brought the World Series Championship back to Atlanta for the first time since 1995!

Despite Major League Baseball’s best efforts to reach an agreement by offering a set of compromises aimed at addressing the Players Association’s stated concerns in a manner fair to both sides, the current CBA has expired. Therefore, MLB has been forced to commence a defensive lockout of Major League players, effective at 12:01 a.m. ET on December 2.

While we are disappointed in the situation our game finds itself in today, we can assure you that MLB negotiated in good faith, worked tirelessly and exhausted every reasonable avenue to try to avoid the first work stoppage in nearly 30 years. The purpose of taking this step today is to accelerate the urgency needed to reach an agreement as quickly as possible with the goal of avoiding damage to the 2022 season.

MLB is taking this step now because delaying this process further would only put Spring Training, Opening Day, and the rest of the season at further risk – and we cannot allow an expired agreement to again cause an in-season strike and a missed World Series, like we experienced in 1994. We all owe our fans better than that.

MLB is working around the clock to reach an agreement by offering solutions aimed to address the Players Association’s stated concerns in a manner that is fair to both sides, improves competitive balance on the field so every team has a chance to compete, and improves and preserves the game of baseball for our fans in all markets.

Until an agreement is reached, we are not permitted to sign free agents, offer contract extensions, waive/option/release players, or conduct trades.

We have been prepared for this undesired outcome. Once a new agreement is reached, the Braves will be well-positioned to finish constructing an exciting roster ready to compete on the field.

We are confident that there is a path to an agreement, and both sides will work together to grow, protect, and strengthen the game we love.

We thank you for your patience and can’t wait to see you again at Truist Park in 2022. For more information, please visit mlb.com/update.