Most of the focus this offseason for the Atlanta Braves has rightfully been on Freddie Freeman, but the Braves also have some decisions to make in the outfield. The Braves currently have seven outfielders on the 40-man roster including Travis Demeritte and Drew Waters who were added earlier in the offseason. Assuming the Universal DH is not in place for the 2022 season, how would you align Atlanta’s outfield and what free agents (if any) would you pursue?