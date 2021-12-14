Braves MiLB Prospect Review: Kyle Muller

The monstrous lefty struggled a little when given his chance on the big league team but tantalized fans with what he’s capable of - showing off a giant fastball, and great curveball, with developing slider and changeup. With his age 25 season coming up next year, Kyle looks to force himself into the discussion for the Braves 4th and 5th starting rotation slots.

Midseason Report Card

Kyle came in at #4 on the TalkingChop Top 30 list. Kyle continued to use his secondary pitches more often, showing off a much stronger slider - helping him attack both lefties and righties.

2021 Stats

AAA: 5-4, 3.39 ERA, 10.51 K/9, 4.74 BB/9

MLB: 2-4, 4.17 ERA, 9.08 K/9, 4.91 BB/9

What we saw in 2021

We saw many more pros than we did cons for Kyle which lead to him finding himself in Atlanta, as well as competing next year for a spot in the rotation for a Championship team. He struggled at times with his fastball which ultimately lead to him being sent back down to Gwinnett.

What the future holds

Should Kyle continue to progress with his changeup, and show consistency with his release point with his fastball he will be competing for a spot on the big league team whether that be as a starting pitcher or reliever. He took a huge step forward in his development in 2021, and while he will never be an elite control type of pitcher he did look like a player that was meant to be in Atlanta with some devastating strikeout pitches.