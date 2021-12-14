Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr. rehab, postseason shares and more

One of the more unfortunate byproducts of MLB’s lockout is that injured players are no longer allowed to rehab at team facilities. That is especially relevant to the Atlanta Braves as Ronald Acuña Jr., Mike Soroka and Charlie Morton are all working their way back from injuries this offseason. While it is inconvenient, the players at least had the advantage of knowing that a lockout was coming and most likely made the necessary arrangements ahead of time.

The Twitter account @ElExtrabase tweeted video of Acuña getting in some cage work at the Alex Salazar academy in Venezuela Monday. Acuña appears to be progressing nicely and it will be great to see him on a baseball field again hopefully soon.

El OF de los #Braves continúa con su rehabilitación de la rodilla derecha. pic.twitter.com/fJSWD3m9m1 — El Extrabase ⚾️ (@ElExtrabase) December 13, 2021

Braves News

The Athletic’s David O’Brien put together a good profile of Atlanta reliever Dylan Lee who was released by the Marlins in March before latching on with the Braves.

Former MLB executive Roland Hemond passed away Monday at the age of 92. Hemond began his career in 1952 as the assistant scouting director for the Milwaukee Braves. Hemond also served as the scouting director for the Angels and as general manager for the White Sox and Orioles. He wrapped up his career in 2007 with the Diamondbacks. The Braves released the following statement in regards to Hemond’s passing.

We are saddened by the passing of Roland Hemond, whose illustrious baseball career began over seven decades ago in the Braves organization: pic.twitter.com/ukLwpEgGFV — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) December 13, 2021

The AP reports that the Braves took home more than $32 million in postseason shares. A full share was reportedly worth a little more than $397K.

2021 Season in Review

MLB News

Major League Baseball approved the two-year, $50 million agreement between Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros Monday despite the lockout. The paper work on the deal was reportedly submitted prior to the CBA’s expiration on December 1 but Major League Baseball did not formally sign off on the deal before the lockout took effect.

Former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt is expected to take a role in the On-Field Operations department working under senior VP Michael Hill in the Commissioner’s Office.

The Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly the teams who have the most interest in Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki.

The Chicago Cubs announced the hiring of Johnny Washington as the team’s new assistant hitting coach. Washington served as hitting coach for the KBO’s Hanwha Eagles in 2021. He spent the previous five years working in the Padres organization.