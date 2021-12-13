Braves split $32.57 million in postseason shares

The Atlanta Braves took home the World Series trophy in 2021 and also split more than $32 million in postseason shares per an AP news report.

The player pool includes 50 percent of the gate receipts from the two two wild card games and 60 percent from each of the first three games of the Division Series and the first four games of each League Championship Series and the World Series. Per the report, this year’s pool was a record $90.47 million.

The Braves split $32.57 million into 66 full shares, 14.25 partial shares and 38 cash awards, the commissioner’s office said Friday. The amount of the winners’ share was the third-highest behind $438,902 for Houston in 2017 and $416,838 for Boston in 2018. A full share for the AL champion Astros came to $258,373. Houston divided $21.71 million into 67 full shares, 16.59 partial shares and three cash awards.

The previous record for the player pool was $88 million set back in 2018.