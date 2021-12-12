Talking Chop Podcast Episode 332: Minor league news and breaking down Atlanta’s bullpen

The 2021 Winter Meetings were scheduled to take place last week but, with the entire MLB enterprise shut down to an ongoing lockout, all is (very) quiet for the Atlanta Braves and the rest of the baseball world. With that in mind, the Talking Chop Podcast is taking a big-picture look at the bullpen on Episode 332, knifing through the silence to bring audio content.

TC’s Brad Rowland and Eric Cole discuss the following:

The Minor League Rule 5 Draft happened this week, and that was the baseball “news” we all needed

Remember when the Braves owned most or all of their own minor league affiliates?

The lockout continues at a standstill

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shed some light on what the Braves might try to do if Freddie Freeman leaves Atlanta

A deeper look at Atlanta’s bullpen, including a review of the 2021 season, a dominant playoff effort, the returning options, potential losses, new additions, projections for 2022 and other factors in play

