Braves News: More on Toronto’s interest in Freddie Freeman

While there has been precious few updates in regards to the pursuit of Freddie Freeman, an Instagram post by Carlos Baerga suggesting that the Toronto Blue Jays were in on the former MVP a few weeks ago caused a bit of a stir. SportsNet’s Chi Davidi sheds a little light on the rumor and reports that the Blue Jays did meet with Freeman’s representatives before the lockout but he also points out that they do so with any player that fits a need.

If the Blue Jays were to sign Freeman, that would likely mean that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would shift across the diamond back to third base. However, Davidi reports that no conversations between the club and Guerrero Jr. about a position change have taken place.

The Blue Jays also reportedly checked in on shortstop Corey Seager who signed a monster deal with the Texas Rangers. Whether they revisit Freeman post lockout remains to be seen but this is an example of the due diligence that teams go through every offseason.

2021 Season in Review

MLB News

Fernando Tatis Jr. reportedly suffered scrapes on his knee and hands in a fall in the Dominican Republic recently but is doing fine per his father. There were initial reports that stated Tatis was in some sort of motorcycle accident but his father says that those reports were not true.

Alex Bregman is preparing to move to shortstop next season should the Astros have a need. Carlos Correa is currently a free agent and Houston has yet to address the position. However, GM James click recently said that moving Bregman off of third was not something they were currently considering.

The Nationals signed infielder Dee Strange-Gordon to a minor league contract Saturday.

Former Pirates right-hander Kyle Keller is headed to Japan after agreeing to a deal to join the Hanshin Tigers. Keller appeared in 32 games with Pittsburgh in 2021 and struggled posting a 6.48 ERA and a 6.95 FIP in 33 1/3 innings.

Andrew Romine announced his retirement Saturday bringing an end to an 11-year career. Romine spent the 2021 season with the Cubs where he hit just .183/.234/.267 in 64 plate appearances.