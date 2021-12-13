Braves News: Spencer Strider Interview, Mets Narrow Manager Search

Obviously, many things were a lot of fun to see develop for the Atlanta Braves in 2021, especially at the major league level after July. However, one of the bigger storylines in the minor leagues for the Braves was the rise of Spencer Strider. His breakout 2021 campaign included his first taste of the big leagues as the regular season ended.

Strider was interviewed via FanGraphs about his 2021 success. While Strider gets into some detail about his stuff and approach, he also credits Dan Meyer for helping him along the way. Obviously, Meyer, along with Mike Maroth and Rick Kranitz are names Braves fans are familiar with. However, outside of the Braves, many may not know a few of these names since their playing careers ended.

Meyer, Maroth, and Kranitz have each played a significant role in the development of several of the Braves best young arms over the past few seasons. That development has created depth for the Braves to heavily rely on both in the regular and post-season. While the players ultimately are responsible for the success of the team, the support system at all levels of the Braves franchise has contributed to the team’s success in recent years and their 2021 World Series title.

