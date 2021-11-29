Braves News: Free Agent Frenzy Has Begun

While many had speculated that plenty of action could happen with free agency, trades, and other transactions around Major League Baseball in the coming days before the CBA expired and a potential lock out occurred, few were likely predicting Sunday to be as action packed as it was.

Why the crazy rush of deals this weekend? Multiple executives believe that if deals aren’t agreed to by tomorrow night, it’s unlikely they can get completed with physicals, language, etc, by Wednesday night when the CBA is set to expire. Could be a crazy 24 hours. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 29, 2021

It seems a big reason for the mad scramble and free agent frenzy is because MLB teams want to gain as much certainty about their rosters before the uncertainty of a lock out begins. As a result, many major signings occurred on Sunday, including Kevin Guasman, Marcus Semien, and Jon Gray.

Of course, a few other signings were reported to be close. This included Max Scherzer likely being on his way to the New York Mets. After the Mets already landed Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar, landing Scherzer would certainly make an offseason that looked horrible at times during November look much better moving forward.

Of course, there still are a few days before the CBA officially expires, so even more activity could occur over the next 48-72 hours.

Braves News

While many other MLB teams made moves over the Thanksgiving weekend, the Braves remained quiet on their end. In the meantime, a few fun player reviews to enjoy on Max Fried and Adam Duvall are available to read on the Talking Chop website.

MLB News