Braves have five players among Baseball Prospectus Top 101 prospects list

Prospect list season continued Thursday morning with the rollout of Baseball Prospectus’ Top 101 prospects for 2022. The Atlanta Braves are well represented with five players making the cut.

56. Kyle Muller

58. Michael Harris

71. Cristian Pache

75. Shea Langeliers

— Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) January 20, 2022

Kyle Muller made his major league debut in 2021 and moved up four spots to No. 56 on the list. He figures to be among the pitchers that will compete during the spring for one of the final spots in Atlanta’s rotation. He showed flashes in 2021 before command issues sent him back to the minors. He has a big-time arm and the stuff to be successful, he just needs to harness it.

Harris was unranked by Baseball Prospectus in 2021 but has as much buzz as any Braves prospect currently. Harris spent all of last season at High-A Rome where he had a 114 wRC+ in over 400 plate appearances.

Pache fell from No. 22 last year to No. 71. He is coming off a rough season overall but showed some progress down he stretch at Gwinnett. He can have an impact defensively right away but still has question marks at the plate. He still only has a total of 72 plate appearances at the major league level.

Langeliers only moved up two spots despite showing surprising power at Mississippi. There are no questions about his defensive ability. He should start the season at Triple-A and could be knocking on the door at some point in 2022.

Spencer Strider was unranked last preseason but advanced through five levels to make his major league debut during the final weekend of the regular season. Strider is going to be an interesting player to watch during the spring. The Braves used him almost exclusively as a starter last season but he could potentially make an impact early as a reliever.