Michael Harris, Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache crack Baseball America’s Top 100 prospect list

It is prospect list season and Baseball America gets things started with their annual Top 100 list for 2022 which was released Wednesday. For the Atlanta Braves, outfielder Michael Harris, catcher Shea Langeliers and outfielder Cristian Pache all cracked the list.

The Braves have graduated a lot of talent from their minor league system in recent years and that paid off last season with a World Series championship. We have seen the lower levels of the minors dry up somewhat, but still having three Top 100 prospects on any list is nothing to take for granted.

Harris is the big mover here as he cracks the Top 50 for the first time. He put together a solid season at High-A Rome in 2021 and could be poised for bigger things in 2022.

Langeliers has always been regarded as one of the best defensive catching prospects in the minors but showed added power in 2021 slugging 22 home runs while posting a 128 wRC+ at Mississippi. He should begin the 2022 season at Gwinnett and will be knocking on the door to the majors soon enough.

Pache entered 2021 No. 7 on this list and was the odds on bet to begin the season as the Braves’ Opening Day centerfielder. He won the job out of the spring but struggled early and spent the majority of the season back in Triple-A. Pache stuck on this list due to his defensive ability but there are even more questions about his offensive ability after his 2021 struggles.