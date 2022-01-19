Braves News: Best remaining free agents, prospect list and more

Braves News

Our 2022 Preseason list of the Braves Top 30 prospects has begun rolling out and will continue through Friday. Check out the links below to get caught up.

Honorable Mentions

Prospects 25-30

Prospects 19-24

Our preview series of the best remaining free agents available continued Tuesday with a look at former Rockies shortstop Trevor Story.

MLB News

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a flurry of front office moves Tuesday including the promotion of Brandon Gomes from assistant general manager to general manager. The Dodgers also hired Damon Jones in a multi-titled role. Jones previously served as general counsel for the Washington Football Team.

The Milwaukee Brewers added Jim Henderson and Matt Erickson to their major league coaching staff. Henderson will serve as the team’s new bullpen coach replacing Steve Karsay who stepped down last week. Erickson will serve as the team’s infield and assistant hitting coach.

The San Diego Padres announced their minor league coaching staffs Tuesday which includes the return of Phillip Wellman as the organization’s Double-A manager in San Antonio.

The Washington Nationals overhauled their minor league coaching staff adding more than 20 new hires including former major league players Coco Crisp and Bill Mueller.