Braves News: Top 30 Prospects, Francisco Liriano Retires, Plus More

On Monday, veteran southpaw Francisco Liriano officially announced his retirement from baseball. Since making his debut in 2005 through throwing his last pitch in 2019, Liriano has certainly dazzled baseball fans on multiple occasions with his wipeout slider and at times dominant arsenal of pitches.

Liriano had one of the more memorable rookie seasons for a pitcher in 2006, as it seemed he would take the reigns from the incredible Johan Santana as the ace of the Twins. Unfortunately, Liriano would undergo Tommy John Surgery and miss the entirety of the 2007 season. From that point, Liriano’s career was up and down. He would finish in the Top 11 of the Cy Young voting two more times in his career, both times winning Comeback Player of the Year in the process. Between 2013-2015, Liriano played a significant role in the Pittsburgh Pirates best run of success as a franchise over the past quarter century.

While Liriano was not able to truly deliver on the outstanding promise he showed as a rookie, he certainly was an awesome source of highlights when he was at his best. Hats off to a good career for Liriano, who at times was one of the most must watch arms in the game for baseball fans everywhere.

