Tuesday night open thread

Do you remember Charles Thomas? I know I do. Such a weird career — a BABIP-fueled, 2.0 fWAR half-season in 2004, followed by a trade to Oakland (along with a few other players) for Tim Hudson, an utterly disastrous two months to start 2005, and then, that’s it. It’s over, it’s finished, it’s done — where by “it” I mean his major league career.

Thomas hit just okay in Triple-A after the Athletics demoted him, and then couldn’t hit at all in Triple-A the following season. He didn’t play in affiliated ball again after 2007.

What a curious case. Thanks for the magical half-season, Mr. Thomas! Your two-homer game just a few weeks after being called up in a 4-0 win against the Phillies was pretty awesome. And the game before that, you hit your first major league dinger, off Livan Hernandez no less, in a rout of the Expos. Great times.