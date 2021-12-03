Braves News: The Lockout is only beginning

The offseason has come to a standstill in the wake of the CBA expiration. Until a new agreement has been reached, all official work will be stopped.

Kris goes into more detail about the CBA and what a lockdown means here and in this Braves News post.

Kris also touches on Rob Manfred and Tony Clark’s comments on the beginning of the lockdown.

2021 Braves Season in Review

We are almost finished with our 2021 season review series. On Thursday, we had two pitcher reviews of Sean Newcomb and Richard Rodriguez.

MLB News