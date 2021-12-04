Braves News: Players Turn to Twitter Amidst Lockout

Two days into the lockout, several players have turned their frustrations into humor as their profile pictures on Twitter display generic silhouettes of baseball players. Trevor Williams, a pitcher in the New York Mets organization, first changed his icon as a joke, and others followed his lead shortly after. Ian Happ, Lucas Giolito, Jose Ramirez, and Touki Toussaint are among players who have changed their profiles in response to the lockout.

Some players are changing their Twitter profile pictures to generic avatars in solidarity during the MLB lockout. pic.twitter.com/TIjqTZY20Q — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 2, 2021

Tyler Matzek has also joined in on the meme and changed his Twitter bio for the time being.

