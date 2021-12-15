Braves News: Tim Hudson Trade Anniversary, MLB Umpire Helps Tornado Relief Efforts

Tomorrow is another pretty cool trade anniversary for the Braves in recent memory. On December 16th, 2004, the Braves traded pitchers Dan Meyer and Juan Cruz and outfielder Charles Thomas for Tim Hudson. In a move where the Athletics moved off several key players like they could potentially do later this offseason, the Braves were a beneficiary.

Hudson would be an anchor for the Braves rotation for nearly a decade. Though he never was among the truly elite pitchers in the game (outside of 2010), Hudson consistently put the Braves in a position to win. Now in his first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame, Hudson is one of seven under the radar candidates according to MLB.com. In reality, it seems to be a stretch to suggest Hudson will be a true Hall of Fame candidate any time soon. However, for an Atlanta franchise that did not have much success with consistent sources of value from its starting rotation for over a decade before 2018, Hudson was a big value for Atlanta.

While the J.D. Drew trade that sent away Adam Wainwright has been painful to look back at over the years, the success that was the Tim Hudson trade was a good move by Atlanta that only became more valuable over time.

