Braves News: William Contreras is a Home Run Derby King, Mets Managerial Search, Plus More

With the MLB Lockout fully in place, baseball fans will certainly look anywhere they can to find content that is both fun and interesting. For some, during the COVID-19 pandemic, overnight baseball in Korea was a fun source of entertainment. Now, for anyone craving baseball, Latin American Winter leagues are certainly a fun source to follow.

William Contreras takes down the Great Balbino to win his 2nd consecutive Venezuelan Winter League HR Derby! pic.twitter.com/b0SHNq2K91 — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) December 7, 2021

This past Monday night, Braves fans in particular had every reason to tune into the Venezuelan Baseball League. Braves catching prospect William Contreras was apart of a home derby that included some notable MLB names. However, Contreras would not be denied, as he earned his second straight home run derby crown.

Obviously, beyond the natural fun of any home run derby, it certainly is a reminder of the potential that remains in Contreras’s bat. Once the MLB Lockout ends, the Braves catching situation remains one to monitor. With both Travis d’Arnaud and now Manny Pina in place for the next two years, it will be interesting to see how the short-term futures for Contreras and Shea Langeliers unfolds, whether it be with the Braves or perhaps elsewhere if the right trade opportunity presented itself.

