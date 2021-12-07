Braves News: Billy Wagner’s Hall of Fame candidacy, manager rumblings and more

Braves News

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman takes a look back at four big moments from Brian Snitker’s career as Braves’ manager. If not for MLB’s investigation into the Braves on the international market, Snitker would have likely been replaced by former GM John Coppolella. However, Coppolella was fired and received a lifetime ban, the Braves extended Snitker and Atlanta has since won four straight division titles and a World Series championship.

Also at MLB.com, a roundtable discussion on former Braves closer Billy Wagner’s Hall of Fame candidacy.

2021 Season in Review

Our 2021 season in review series is entering the final stretch. On Monday we took a look back at an up and down season for closer Will Smith who ended the postseason on a high note.

Freddy Tarnok put together a bounce back season in 2021 and was added to the Braves’ 40-man roster earlier this offseason. Here is a look back at his 2021 season.

Braves Podcasts

Battery Power: Points of contention in lockout; Braves rumor mill churns

MLB news

The New York Mets have already made a splash in free agency but are still in need of a manager for next season. New York formally requested permission to interview Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro for their managerial opening.

Quatraro is also among a group that includes Mark Kotsay, Will Venable and Joe Espada for Oakland’s vacant managerial position.

The New York Yankees signed veteran infielder Jose Peraza to a minor league deal. Peraza hit .201/.266/.380 in 154 plate appearances with the Mets in 2021.