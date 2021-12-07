The 10 longest home runs from the 2021 Braves’ season

The Atlanta Braves completed a storybook season with a postseason run to their first World Series win since 1995. The Braves launched 239 home runs during the regular season which was the third most in the majors trailing only the Giants and Blue Jays. Many of those home runs were tape measure shots that ranked among the furthest hit according to StatCast. Below is a list of the 10 longest homers hit by Atlanta during the 2021 season with a bonus Top 5 from their postseason run. Let us know in the comments which was your favorite blast.

10. Austin Riley: 449 Feet (September 22 vs. Diamondbacks)

Up first on this list is a 449 foot blast by Austin Riley off of Diamondbacks righty Merrill Kelly. This was Riley’s 31st home run of the season and capped off a 2-for-4 night and a 9-2 Braves win.

9. Marcell Ozuna: 453 Feet (April 28 vs. Cubs)

Marcell Ozuna is up next with this 453 foot blast at Truist Park off of Cubs righty Kyle Hendricks. Atlanta tagged Hendricks for 11 hits and seven runs in just 3 2/3 innings and coasted to a 10-0 win.

8. Ronald Acuña Jr: 456 Feet (April 9 vs Phillies)

Ronald Acuña Jr. makes his first appearance on the list here with the eighth longest home run of the season for the Braves, a 456 foot blast off of Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler. Acuña’s homer tied the game and was a part of a four-hit game that raised his season averages to .393/.433/.857. The Braves went on to win this game 8-1.

7. Ronald Acuña Jr: 460 Feet (June 8 vs. Phillies)

Acuña is back again against the Phillies with a 460 foot rocket off of Aaron Nola that nearly went out of Citizens Bank Park. Acuña had three hits in this game and the Braves won 9-5 to improve to 29-29 for the season.

6. William Contreras: 463 Feet (May 12 vs. Blue Jays)

A surprise entrant on this list, William Contreras comes in at No. 6 with a 463 foot homer at Truist against Hyun Jin Ryu and the Blue Jays. Unfortunately, this accounted for Atlanta’s only run as they managed just five hits in a 4-1 loss.

5. Jorge Soler: 465 Feet (September 30 vs. Phillies)

Jorge Soler came up big for the Braves down the stretch and got this game started in style with a long solo home run off of Kyle Gibson to lead off the game. This was in the final game of the pivotal three-game series against the Phillies where Atlanta scored a three-game sweep and clinched their fourth straight division title with a 5-3 win.

4. Adam Duvall: 477 Feet (September 2 vs. Rockies)

Adam Duvall makes his first appearance on the list with a 477 foot moonshot off of Rockies reliever Yency Almonte. This homer gave the Braves a 6-5 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish to improve to 71-63 on the season.

3. Marcell Ozuna: 479 Feet (April 29 vs. Cubs)

Both of Ozuna’s home runs on the list came in the same series and on back-to-back days. This homer came off Adbert Alzolay in the sixth inning of a 9-3 loss to the Cubs.

2. Ronald Acuña Jr: 481 Feet (April 27 vs. Cubs)

The ball was flying out of Truist Park in that early April series against the Cubs. Here Acuña launches his longest home run of the season in the fifth inning off of Trevor Williams. The Braves would go on to win this game 5-0.

Duvall tops the regular season list with this 483 foot shot off of Arizona reliever Taylor Widener. The Braves scored seven runs in the inning and cruised to an 11-4 win.

BONUS: Braves’ five longest home runs of the Postseason

5. Freddie Freeman: 428 Feet (October 12 vs. Brewers)

Up first in our postseason list of home runs is Freddie Freeman’s decisive eighth inning blast off of Milwaukee closer Josh Hader in Game 4 of the NLDS. Freeman stepped into the box with two outs and jumped on the first pitch he saw from Hader and drove it 428 feet to give the Braves a 5-4 lead. Will Smith closed it out in the ninth sending Atlanta to the NLCS.

4. Travis d’Arnaud: 437 Feet (October 29 vs. Astros)

Clinging to a 1-0 lead in the eighth inning of Game 3 of the World Series, Travis d’Arnaud blasted a solo home run off of Kendall Graveman to give the Braves some insurance. Atlanta held the Astros to just two hits to take a 2-1 edge in the series.

3. Jorge Soler: 446 Feet (November 2 vs. Astros)

Up next is probably the most memorable home run of the season. Jorge Soler came to the plate with two on and two out in the third. He ran the count to 3-2 before jumping all over a hanging breaking ball from Luis Garcia and drove it over the train tracks and out of Minute Maid Park to give Atlanta a 3-0 lead. The Braves would go on to win 7-0 and capture the championship.

2. Joc Pederson: 454 Feet (October 17 vs. Dodgers)

Joc Pederson had plenty of memorable moments during Atlanta’s postseason run so it is only fitting that he made this list. The Braves’ second longest home run of the postseason came in Game 2 of the NLCS when Pederson hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning off of Max Scherzer that tied the game. The Braves would go on to win 5-4 as Eddie Rosario walked it off in the ninth.

Atlanta’s longest home run of the postseason came in Game 5 of the World Series at Truist Park on Halloween night. The Braves squandered a four-run lead but Freddie Freeman made it 5-4 with a solo home run off of Framber Valdez that traveled 460 feet. Unfortunately, Atlanta would go on to lose 9-5 sending the series back to Houston.