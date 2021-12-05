Braves News: Abraham Almonte headed to Milwaukee, Coaching news and more

Braves News

Former Braves outfielder Abraham Almonte signed a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers back in October. The deal includes an invite to big league Spring Training.

2021 Season in Review

Three more season in review profiles went up on the site Saturday. If you have missed any over the last few weeks, you can find them all here.

MLB News

The Yankees are reportedly promoting Dillon Lawson to Major League hitting coach and Desi Druschel as an assistant pitching coach. Lawson served as Minor League hitting coordinator while Druschel was manager of pitch development.

Veteran infielder Freddy Galvis is reportedly closing in on a deal with NPB’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. Galvis split the 2021 season with the Orioles and the Phillies.

Free agent outfielder Kyle Schwarber is reportedly looking for a three-year deal that is worth $20 million annually. Schwarber began the 2021 season with the Nationals and was traded to the Red Sox at the trade deadline.

Outfielder David Dahl signed a minor league deal with the Brewers that also includes an invite to Spring Training.

The Giants are adding Jacob Cruz as an assistant hitting coach for the 2022 season.

Former Major League starter Daisuke Matsuzaka wrapped up a 23-year career Saturday with a ceremony that included a surprise appearance by Ichiro Suzuki.