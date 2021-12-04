Braves MiLB prospect recap: William Woods

The hard throwing righty surprised many when he was a non-roster invitee to spring training despite having thrown just 71.2 innings in his career. He came to Braves camp with a retooled fastball that made its way through social media showing off impressive triple digit heat.

Midseason report card

William spent a lot of time this season down in Orlando as the Braves started preparing him as a starter. William didn’t make his 2021 debut until August 19th and the ramp up was slow as he pitched just 10.2 innings on the season. William just missed the TalkingChop top 30 and was featured on the Honorable Mentions list.

2021 stats:

0-1, 4.66 ERA, 1.45 WHIP.

What we saw in 2021: Because of his limited time there weren’t many great looks at William this year. The plan is to keep him as a starter and he was able to hold his impressive velocity, however the longest he pitched in a game was less than four innings. He’s now in the AFL getting work in.

What the future holds

There’s no denying his big arm. William possesses a triple-digit caliber arm with ease. There’s still much work to be done as it relates to his secondary offerings, and to see if the Braves can get a little more movement on his fastball. 2022 will be a mammoth year for William, as long as he stays healthy, because many eyes will be on him.