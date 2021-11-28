Braves News: Hot stove heating up ahead of CBA expiration

While the Atlanta Braves have been relatively quiet, activity has picked up and that is likely to continue with the CBA set to expire Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. A lot of players are pushing to sign now rather than wait out what could be a lengthy lockout.
MLB News
- The New York Mets agreed to a four-year, $78 million deal with 33-year old outfielder Starling Marte late Friday night. That capped off a day in which they also added infielder Eduardo Escobar and outfielder Mark Canha. They are now reportedly turning their attention to acquiring a top line starting pitcher.
- Before Marte ultimately chose New York, the Miami Marlins reportedly made a strong offer. Miami traded Marte to the Athletics at the trade deadline. The Marlins are also reportedly showing interest in outfielder Nick Castellanos.
- The Rays and infielder Wander Franco finalized the 11-year, $182 million contract extension Saturday. The deal also includes a club option for the 2033 season. Franco can earn up to $223 million if the club option is picked up and included incentives are reached.
#Rays Franco salary breakdown:— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) November 27, 2021
$5M signing bonus
2022: $1,000,000
2023: $2,000,000
2024: $2,000,000
2025: $8,000,000
2026: $15,000,000
2027: $22,000,000
2028: $25,000,000
2029: $25,000,000
2030: $25,000,000
2031: $25,000,000
2032: $25,000,000
2033 option: $25,000,000 ($2M buyout)
- The Seattle Mariners acquired second baseman Adam Frazier from the San Diego Padres Saturday in exchange for prospects Ray Kerr and Corey Rosier.
- The Houston Astros and free agent reliever Hector Neris have reportedly reached an agreement on a two-year, $17 million deal.
- 14-year veteran Pablo Sandoval isn’t ready to hang up his cleats and will try to latch on with another team next season. Sandoval began the 2021 season with the Braves but was traded at the deadline for outfielder Eddie Rosario.
- The Angels are planning to hire Phil Nevin as their next third base coach according to a report by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Nevin spent the last four seasons with the Yankees.
