Braves News: Rule 5 Draft, Free Agent rumblings and more

Braves News
MLB Pipeline lists outfielder Justin Dean as the Braves’ most intriguing player that is eligible for the Rule 5 Draft.
MLB News
- The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly bringing back outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo on a one-year, $4 million deal. Tsutsugo originally signed with the Pirates in August after he was released by the Dodgers and played well down the stretch.
- Reports indicate that the Texas Rangers are among the teams with “legitimate interest” in former Rockies starter Jon Gray. There is also buzz that Gray could make a decision soon and is likely to sign ahead of the expiration of the CBA on December 1.
- Rays two-way prospect Brendan McKay underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome earlier this week and isn’t expected to resume throwing until February. McKay was the No. 4 pick in the 2017 draft but was limited to just 12 2/3 innings in 2021 due to shoulder surgery.
- Cubs catching prospect Miguel Amaya is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery next month.
- The Washington Nationals signed infielder Adrian Sanchez and reliever Victor Arano to minor league deals. Arano spent the 2021 season at Gwinnett but was outrighted from Atlanta’s 40-man roster last June.
