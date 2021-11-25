Braves News: Is no news good news in regards to Freddie Freeman?

When the Atlanta Braves reported to Spring Training in 2021, the thinking was that they wouldn’t break camp without having a new longterm extension in place with Freddie Freeman. Spring Training ended with no deal and so did the regular season. Inexplicably, Freeman is now a free agent and is free to sign with any team which is a chilling thought to Braves fans, especially coming off of a World Series win.
Freeman’s free agency was a topic of discussion on MLB Now with Joel Sherman and The Athletic’s David O’Brien and Jayson Stark weighing in. It is a good discussion and they throw out some numbers that Freeman could be looking for, but at this point, there are very few answers about what is going on between Freeman and the Braves.
2021 Braves season in review
Two more major league roster player reviews went up Wednesday along with another prospect review. You can find links to the complete list here.
MLB News
- The St. Louis Cardinals and free agent lefty Steven Matz came to an agreement on a four-year, $44 million deal early Wednesday morning. Matz reportedly had offers from seven different teams including the New York Mets. Mets owner Steve Cohen was upset with the turn of events and called out Matz’s agent Rob Martin on Twitter. Never a dull moment in Queens.
- The Mariners and Angels are reportedly among the teams that are showing interest in free agent starter Kevin Gausman. Gausman has also been connected to the Blue Jays and the Giants with whom he spent the past two seasons.
- Marcus Stroman has reportedly received interest from at least five teams including the Red Sox, Giants and Angels.
- The Minnesota Twins released utility player Willians Astudillo Wednesday. Astudillo had been designated for assignment prior to Friday’s deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft.
- Jim Callis discussed what is next for Kumar Rocker and which prospect might be the next to sign a big extension in his latest inbox at MLB Pipeline.
- The Athletic’s Zach Buchanan lists 10 players who turned heads with their performance in the Arizona Fall League.
- Also at The Athletic, Keith Law writes that the Puerto Rican Winter League could be a bigger prospect showcase but that it needs more support from MLB.
- Wade Davis announced his retirement Wednesday bringing an end to a 13-year career.
