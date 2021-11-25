Braves News: Is no news good news in regards to Freddie Freeman?

When the Atlanta Braves reported to Spring Training in 2021, the thinking was that they wouldn’t break camp without having a new longterm extension in place with Freddie Freeman. Spring Training ended with no deal and so did the regular season. Inexplicably, Freeman is now a free agent and is free to sign with any team which is a chilling thought to Braves fans, especially coming off of a World Series win.

Freeman’s free agency was a topic of discussion on MLB Now with Joel Sherman and The Athletic’s David O’Brien and Jayson Stark weighing in. It is a good discussion and they throw out some numbers that Freeman could be looking for, but at this point, there are very few answers about what is going on between Freeman and the Braves.

