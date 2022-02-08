Braves at No. 15 in Baseball Prospectus’ organizational rankings for 2022

Prospect list season rolls on with the release of Baseball Prospectus’ organizational rankings for 2022. The Atlanta Braves come in at No. 15 which isn’t bad considering that they are coming off of a World Series win last season.

Atlanta fans really shouldn’t care about this org ranking on the heels of a World Series title, but we are completionists. Any of Kyle Muller, Tucker Davidson, Cristian Pache or Drew Waters establishing themselves as good major leaguers could help with the repeat campaign, but none are likely to be stars at this point. There’s more upside in Michael Harris II and plenty of depth, at least.

Baseball Prospectus was a little more bullish on the Braves system with five Atlanta prospects landing in their Top 101 list which was released last month. Baseball America ranked Atlanta’s system as the 22nd best in baseball while The Athletic’s Keith Law pegged them at No. 17.

Now free of international sanctions and with a more normal draft presumedly on the horizon, the Braves can focus on adding depth at the lower levels of the system.