Braves News: MLB, MLBPA to meet again Thursday, Chipper Jones comments and more

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA have reportedly scheduled another bargaining session for Thursday. The union is expected to officially respond to the league’s most recent proposal and perhaps present a counteroffer.

Spring camps would have officially began this week. Rob Manfred previously stated that clubs will likely need around four weeks to safely get ready for the upcoming season. That means that a deal would need to be in place around the end of February to be ready by Opening Day. The gap still appears to be wide on a lot of issues and it is unclear if the sense of urgency is there for either side just yet.

Braves News

Chipper Jones was recently a guest on the Dukes & Bell show on 92.9 The Game and discussed Freddie Freeman’s free agent status. There is a couple of interesting quotes and you can listen to the interview here.

The Mississippi Braves have a new manager in Bruce Crabbe. He recently discussed his career and the decision to join the Braves on the team’s YouTube channel.

MLB News

The biggest news of the day was that outfielder Juan Soto turned down a 13-year, $350 million extension offer from the Nationals prior to the start of the lockout. Soto appears content to play it out year-by-year and then become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.