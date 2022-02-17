Braves News: MLB, MLBPA to meet again Thursday, Chipper Jones comments and more

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA have reportedly scheduled another bargaining session for Thursday. The union is expected to officially respond to the league’s most recent proposal and perhaps present a counteroffer.
Spring camps would have officially began this week. Rob Manfred previously stated that clubs will likely need around four weeks to safely get ready for the upcoming season. That means that a deal would need to be in place around the end of February to be ready by Opening Day. The gap still appears to be wide on a lot of issues and it is unclear if the sense of urgency is there for either side just yet.
Braves News
- Chipper Jones was recently a guest on the Dukes & Bell show on 92.9 The Game and discussed Freddie Freeman’s free agent status. There is a couple of interesting quotes and you can listen to the interview here.
- The Mississippi Braves have a new manager in Bruce Crabbe. He recently discussed his career and the decision to join the Braves on the team’s YouTube channel.
MLB News
- The biggest news of the day was that outfielder Juan Soto turned down a 13-year, $350 million extension offer from the Nationals prior to the start of the lockout. Soto appears content to play it out year-by-year and then become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.
“Yes, they made me an offer a few months ago, before the lockout,” Soto said. “But right now, my agents and I think the best option is to go year by year and wait for free agency. My agent, Scott Boras, has control over the situation.”
- There has been several revelations in the ongoing trial of former Los Angeles Angels communication director Eric Kay who is accused of distributing fentanyl and causing the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Matt Harvey testified Wednesday and admitted that he provided opioids to Skaggs on several occasions. That would open him up to at least a 60 day suspension for violating the MLB’s drug policy. Harvey is currently a free agent and is unsigned for the upcoming season.
- USA Baseball announced its preseason watch list for the 2022 Golden Spikes Award. The list consists of 55 of the best amateur players and includes a record number of high school players including Druw Jones (Wesleyan High School, Termarr Johnson (Mays High School) and Dylan Lesko (Buford High School).
- The Orioles have an agreement with infielder Shed Long on a minor league deal. Long was outrighted off the Mariners roster and elected free agency earlier this offseason.
- Former Braves and Mariners right-hander Rob Whalen has signed with the Washington Wild Things of the Frontier League. Whalen began the 2021 season with the Wild Things and parlayed a strong showing into a minor league deal with the Twins.
