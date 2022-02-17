 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves News: MLB, MLBPA to meet again Thursday, Chipper Jones comments and more

News and notes from around the Atlanta Braves and the rest of Major League Baseball

By Kris Willis
MLB: JAN 28 MLB Lockout Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA have reportedly scheduled another bargaining session for Thursday. The union is expected to officially respond to the league’s most recent proposal and perhaps present a counteroffer.

Spring camps would have officially began this week. Rob Manfred previously stated that clubs will likely need around four weeks to safely get ready for the upcoming season. That means that a deal would need to be in place around the end of February to be ready by Opening Day. The gap still appears to be wide on a lot of issues and it is unclear if the sense of urgency is there for either side just yet.

  • The biggest news of the day was that outfielder Juan Soto turned down a 13-year, $350 million extension offer from the Nationals prior to the start of the lockout. Soto appears content to play it out year-by-year and then become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.

“Yes, they made me an offer a few months ago, before the lockout,” Soto said. “But right now, my agents and I think the best option is to go year by year and wait for free agency. My agent, Scott Boras, has control over the situation.”

