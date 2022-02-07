Braves come in at No. 17 in Keith Law’s Farm System Rankings

Prospect list season continues Monday as Keith Law released his annual Farm System Rankings over at The Athletic. Unsurprisingly, the Atlanta Braves take another drop falling all the way from No. 6 last season to No. 17 in 2022.

Law points out that despite making a variety of moves at the trade deadline last season, the Braves didn’t trade any of their Top 10 prospects and probably just one that would have made the Top 20.

As we discussed when Baseball America’s organizational rankings came out, the lost second round pick along with multiple of years of international sanctions has stripped away a lot of the system’s depth at the lower levels. That in addition to the core of a championship squad graduating from prospect status over the last few seasons and it is easy to see why the system is in its current shape.

Law notes that there is still a fair amount of pitching and enough up the middle regulars to keep the system from falling any further. He is talking about outfielders Cristian Pache, Michael Harris and catcher Shea Langeliers who all landed on Law’s Top 100 prospect list.

In the context of the NL East, the Braves aren’t in terrible shape. The Marlins fell from No. 4 to No. 14. The Mets check in at No. 21 while the Nationals and Phillies are near the bottom at 27 and 28 respectively.