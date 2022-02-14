Braves announce 2022 Minor League Coaching staffs

The Atlanta Braves announced their minor league coaching staffs and roving coordinators for the upcoming 2022 season Monday.
The Gwinnett Stripers will bring back their entire coaching staff from 2021 along with coach Devon Travis who will be joining the staff for his first season with the club. Bruce Crabbe will take over as manager in Mississippi after spending the previous 17 seasons as a coach in Boston’s minor league system. Bo Henning and Angel Flores will join Crabbe in Mississippi after both spent last season at Rome.
Kanekoa Teixeira returns as manager at Rome and will be joined by pitching coach Wes McGuire who worked with Atlanta’s FCL club last season. Danny Santiesteban and Bobby Moore also return to Rome’s staff. Nestor Pérez will take over as Augusta’s manager working with the FCL Braves last season.
The Braves also announced that Kevin Hooper will serve as Atlanta’s director of player development overseeing the position players while Paul Davis will serve as the director of pitching development. Doug Mansolino will move into an advisory role after serving as the club’s field coordinator the last three seasons.
Kevin Hooper - Director of Player development (Position Players)
Paul Davis - Director of Pitching development
JD Closser (catching coordinator)
Michael Saunders (OF/baserunning coordinator)
Greg Walker (hitting instructor)
Tom Goodwin (roving instructor)
Jay Pryor (infield instructor)
Chris Swauger (complex coordinator)
Cale Johnson (pitching strategist)
Kevin McAvoy (rehab pitching coach)
Eric Hyrcko (medical coordinator)
Jordan Sidwell (strength & conditioning coordinator)
Toby Williams (assistant medical coordinator)
Ryan Meehan (assistant strength & conditioning coordinator)
Johnny Passarelli (physical therapist)
Eric Tucker (performance dietician)
Zach Sorensen (mental skills coordinator)
Gwinnett (Triple A)
Matt Tuiasosopo - Manager
Mike Maroth - Pitching Coach
Carlos Mendez - Hitting Coach
Wigberto Nevarez - Coach
Devon Travis - Coach
Drew Garner - Athletic Trainer
Dan Gaertner - Athletic Trainer
Paul Howey - Strength Coach
Mississippi (Double A)
Bruce Brabbe - Manager
Bo Henning - Pitching Coach
Mike Bard - Hitting Coach
Angel Flores - Coach
Dan Leja - Athletic Trainer
Tyler Enns - Strength Coach
Rome (High A)
Kanekoa Texeira - Manager
Wes McGuire - Pitching Coach
Danny Santiesteban - Hitting Coach
Bobby Moore - Coach
Jesus Aviles - Athletic Trainer
Augusta (Low A)
Nestor Perez - Manager
Mike Steed - Pitching Coach
Connor Narron - Hitting Coach
Myles Schroder - Coach
Austin Smith - Athletic Trainer
Kyle Hegedus - Strength Coach
FCL (R)
Cody Gabella - Manager
Elvin Niña - Pitching Coach
Einar Diaz - Hitting Coach
Jefferson Romero - Coach
Garrett Wilkinson - Coach
Tom Adams - Athletic Trainer
Joel Wiggins - Athletic Trainer
Mike Wall - Strength Coach
