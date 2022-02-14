Braves announce 2022 Minor League Coaching staffs

The Atlanta Braves announced their minor league coaching staffs and roving coordinators for the upcoming 2022 season Monday.

The Gwinnett Stripers will bring back their entire coaching staff from 2021 along with coach Devon Travis who will be joining the staff for his first season with the club. Bruce Crabbe will take over as manager in Mississippi after spending the previous 17 seasons as a coach in Boston’s minor league system. Bo Henning and Angel Flores will join Crabbe in Mississippi after both spent last season at Rome.

Kanekoa Teixeira returns as manager at Rome and will be joined by pitching coach Wes McGuire who worked with Atlanta’s FCL club last season. Danny Santiesteban and Bobby Moore also return to Rome’s staff. Nestor Pérez will take over as Augusta’s manager working with the FCL Braves last season.

The Braves also announced that Kevin Hooper will serve as Atlanta’s director of player development overseeing the position players while Paul Davis will serve as the director of pitching development. Doug Mansolino will move into an advisory role after serving as the club’s field coordinator the last three seasons.

Kevin Hooper - Director of Player development (Position Players)

Paul Davis - Director of Pitching development

JD Closser (catching coordinator)

Michael Saunders (OF/baserunning coordinator)

Greg Walker (hitting instructor)

Tom Goodwin (roving instructor)

Jay Pryor (infield instructor)

Chris Swauger (complex coordinator)

Cale Johnson (pitching strategist)

Kevin McAvoy (rehab pitching coach)

Eric Hyrcko (medical coordinator)

Jordan Sidwell (strength & conditioning coordinator)

Toby Williams (assistant medical coordinator)

Ryan Meehan (assistant strength & conditioning coordinator)

Johnny Passarelli (physical therapist)

Eric Tucker (performance dietician)

Zach Sorensen (mental skills coordinator)

Gwinnett (Triple A)

Matt Tuiasosopo - Manager

Mike Maroth - Pitching Coach

Carlos Mendez - Hitting Coach

Wigberto Nevarez - Coach

Devon Travis - Coach

Drew Garner - Athletic Trainer

Dan Gaertner - Athletic Trainer

Paul Howey - Strength Coach

Mississippi (Double A)

Bruce Brabbe - Manager

Bo Henning - Pitching Coach

Mike Bard - Hitting Coach

Angel Flores - Coach

Dan Leja - Athletic Trainer

Tyler Enns - Strength Coach

Rome (High A)

Kanekoa Texeira - Manager

Wes McGuire - Pitching Coach

Danny Santiesteban - Hitting Coach

Bobby Moore - Coach

Jesus Aviles - Athletic Trainer

Augusta (Low A)

Nestor Perez - Manager

Mike Steed - Pitching Coach

Connor Narron - Hitting Coach

Myles Schroder - Coach

Austin Smith - Athletic Trainer

Kyle Hegedus - Strength Coach

FCL (R)

Cody Gabella - Manager

Elvin Niña - Pitching Coach

Einar Diaz - Hitting Coach

Jefferson Romero - Coach

Garrett Wilkinson - Coach

Tom Adams - Athletic Trainer

Joel Wiggins - Athletic Trainer

Mike Wall - Strength Coach