Cristian Pache, Michael Harris top Keith Law’s Top 20 Braves prospect list

The Athletic’s Keith Law continued his roll out of his Top 20 prospect lists for each team. Every team in the NL East dropped on Monday including the Atlanta Braves whose list is headlined by Top 100 prospects Cristian Pache, Michael Harris and Shea Langeliers.

Without giving too much away, we will hit the high points of the rest of the Top 10. Kyle Muller comes at No. 4 with Law saying that he thinks that Muller has done enough to quiet a lot of the reliever concerns that has followed him.

2021 first round pick Ryan Cusick rounds out the Top 5 with Law lauding his fastball and mentions that the Braves had him go back to his slider which he had scrapped at Wake Forest in favor of a curve.

Drew Waters checks in at No. 7 with some of the familiar criticisms that we have heard about him over the last few years.

His tools are unchanged — he’s a borderline plus runner who can play center, shows above-average raw power in BP, and has good hand-eye coordination. He just couldn’t hit better stuff before last year, and then in 2021 he saw a lot more of that better stuff and less of the bad stuff. The main issue is the lack of any approach, which very few hitters can get away with no matter how talented they are. It’s not unfixable, but he has a long way to go to hit.

Law labels Freddy Tarnok, who is at No. 6 on his list, as a sleeper and notes that he isn’t far from the top 100 citing his changeup as the thing that he needs to accomplish to become a sure-thing as a starter.