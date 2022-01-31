Braves have three prospects among Keith Law’s Top 100 list for 2022

Prospect list season continues Monday with the release of Keith Law’s annual Top 100 list over at The Athletic. The Atlanta Braves had three prospects to make the cut this time around in outfielders Cristian Pache and Michael Harris along with catcher Shea Langeliers.

Pache began the 2021 season in the majors and struggled at the plate and with injury. He was eventually sent back to Triple-A for good until a brief cameo appearance during the postseason. Pache’s stock has clearly dropped, but it is important to remember that he has just 72 plate appearances at the major league level. Despite his struggles, Law is still high on him, but acknowledges that he needs more Triple-A at-bats.

Harris was unranked on Law’s list last year but debuts at No. 61 after putting up a solid season at High-A Rome. Law notes that Harris started fast, struggled in the middle, but made some adjustments and finished on a high note. His biggest struggles came with pitch recognition and offspeed pitches. One thing that has Harris’ stock on the rise is his defensive ability in centerfield. Baseball America mentioned it earlier and Law calls him “a 70 runner who played 70 defense in center.” Harris is ticketed to start the season in Double-A.

Langeliers was among the group of players that just missed Law’s 2021 list and lands at No. 80 this go around. Law notes Langeliers’ defensive ability, particularly his throwing. He acknowledges his plus power, but says that he is lacking in the hit tool which is why he ranks down the list. Wrapping up, he calls Langeliers “close to major-league ready” and that he could probably serve as a backup for Atlanta right now if needed.