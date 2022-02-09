SB Nation Reacts: Majority of fans think MLB’s regular season will be delayed

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Atlanta Braves fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

It is February 9 and it doesn’t appear that we are any closer to Major League Baseball than we were on December 2 when the owners locked out the players. There has been several twists and turns along the way, but no real substantial progress. Both sides are regrouping this week with no future talks currently scheduled.

This week’s SB Nation Reacts survey focused on the MLB Lockout and an overwhelming 87% of the voters think that the regular season will be delayed.

That is looking more and more likely given the current situation. Pitchers and catchers would normally start to report next week with exhibition games scheduled to begin at the end of the month. The regular season is slated to begin at the end of March. There is still time to get a deal finished, but the league still doesn’t appear to be interested in having any meaningful negotiations. We will see if that changes over the coming weeks.

The second question in this week’s survey asked who will win the labor negotiations. More than half, 62% of the voters say that the owners will ultimately win.

Billionaires have more money than millionaires and it would seem that the league’s position would grow stronger the longer this goes on. As we have pointed out over the past few weeks, the players need to make some progress after two straight subpar CBA deals. They appear to be dug in as the union has been preparing for these negotiations for the past few years. Time will tell how strong their resolve actually is.

