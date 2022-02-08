No talks currently scheduled as MLB and MLBPA regroup

Things have been pretty quiet on the labor front since the Players Association rejected Major League Baseball’s request for federal mediation. The union made a proposal on February 1 and the league declined to counter while making their mediation request.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem are in Orlando this week meeting with MLB owners. Tony Clark and Bruce Meyer are currently meeting with players in Arizona and will do the same in Florida later this week per The Athletic’s Evan Drellich.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rob Manfred, Dan Halem and MLB owners are meeting at a hotel near Disney World. Tony Clark and Bruce Meyer are meeting with players in Arizona today and then later in the week, Florida. Manfred is to speak to media Thursday. No meeting between MLB, MLBPA scheduled — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 8, 2022

Things can change quickly and with both parties in Florida, there would seem to be a possibility for a face-to-face meeting at some point this week.

With pitchers and catchers scheduled to report to Spring Training next week, at least the start of Spring Training will be delayed. The Braves are currently scheduled to begin the Grapefruit League season on February 26 against the Red Sox. Atlanta is scheduled to begin the regular season in Miami on March 31.