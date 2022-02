Tyler Matzek was dominant in the postseason, delivering one of the indelible moments of the Braves’ championship run.

So how does the left-hander follow it up?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney dive into Matzek’s spectacular 2021 and set the stage for what’s to come as their Stock Watch series continues.

Subscribe to the Talking Chop YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get an alert for every new episode of Battery Power.