Talking Chop Podcast Episode 337: Breaking down Atlanta’s infield

For now, all remains quiet in the baseball world, and that is true of the Atlanta Braves. On Sunday evening, however, the Talking Chop Podcast reconvened for a positional breakdown (and more), with TC’s Brad Rowland and Eric Cole chopping it up in audio form.
Topics for Episode 337 include the following:
- PECOTA (still) doesn’t think much of the Braves in 2022
- The lockout rolls along and we cover the latest updates, from the reported “deadline” from the owners to another very brief negotiating session
- Spring Training is not going to start until at least March 5
- Atlanta’s farm system isn’t seen in the brightest light across baseball right now
- A full breakdown of Atlanta’s current situation in the infield, from a clear tandem at catcher, a budding star at third base in Austin Riley, an established start at second base in Ozzie Albies, a player with a lot of intrigue at shortstop in Dansby Swanson, and a gaping hole at first base with Freddie Freeman’s future uncertain
- Much, much more
