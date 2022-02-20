 clock menu more-arrow no yes

This Day in Braves History: Atlanta inks Andrelton Simmons to a seven-year extension

A look back into the archives.

By Kris Willis
Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Talking Chop Archives

2014 - The Braves and shortstop Andrelton Simmons agree to a seven-year, $58 million contract extension.

2015 - Mike Minor wins his arbitration case and is awarded a $5.6 million salary for the upcoming season. The Braves submitted a salary offer of $5.1 million.

2019 - Dansby Swanson will sit out the early part of the Grapefruit League schedule after offseason wrist surgery.

Braves Franchise History

1923 - Christy Mathewson leads a group that purchases the Boston Braves for a reported $300,000.

2001 - Andruw Jones is awarded an $8.2 million contract through arbitration breaking Mariano Rivera’s record for the highest single season salary in league history.

MLB History

1920 - The Chicago Cubs release Lee Magee after they learn that he has been betting against his team. Magee will later sue the Cubs for his salary of $4,500.

1929 - The Boston Red Sox announce that they will play Sunday games at Braves Field because Fenway Park is located too close to a church.

1943 - Cubs owner Philip Wrigley and Dodgers executive Branch Rickey draw up a charter for the “All-American Girls Softball League” which will later become the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The league operated from 1943 until 1954 around the Chicago area.

1953 - August A. Busch purchases the St. Louis Cardinals from Fred Saigh for a reported 3.75 million.

1958 - The Los Angeles Coliseum Commission approves a two-year deal with the Dodgers to use the facility.

1963 - Willie Mays becomes the highest-paid player in baseball after agreeing to a $100,000 contract with the Giants.

1966 - The American League announces the hiring of Emmett Ashford who will become the first black umpire in major league history.

1980 - The Oakland Athletics sign Billy Martin to a two-year deal to become their new manager. Martin was fired by the Yankees four months earlier.

1984 - Pedro Guerrero becomes the highest paid player in Dodgers history when he agrees to a five-year, $7 million contract.

2006 - Barry Bonds announces that he will retire at the end of the season.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

