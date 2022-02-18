Major League Baseball announces postponement of Spring Training games through March 5

Major League Baseball announced Friday that Spring Training games have been postponed through at least March 5. The Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues were scheduled to begin play next week but that was never going to happen given that pitchers and catchers still haven’t reported. The league previously set a February 28 deadline to have an agreement in place in order to be ready for Opening Day.

Major League Baseball announces the delay of spring training games. They will not start earlier than March 5. In addition, MLB and the MLBPA are to meet Monday for an in-person meeting. pic.twitter.com/Q4qDmiCJKI — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 18, 2022

The league’s statement says that all 30 clubs have adopted a policy that provides an option for full refunds for anyone who has purchased tickets to any of the Spring Training games that are not taking place. The Braves were scheduled to begin their exhibition schedule at CoolToday Park on February 26 and 27 against the Red Sox and Pirates.

The league and the union will meet again on Monday and will then meet every day next week in hopes of bridging what is still a wide gap between the two sides.