Chipper Jones discusses Freddie Freeman’s free agency

Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones was a guest on the Dukes & Bell show on 92.9 The Game Tuesday and talked about the Braves’ current World Series Trophy Tour that is making its way around the southeast. Jones also discussed Freddie Freeman’s free agent status and whether or not he will be back in Atlanta for 2022.

Jones admits that he hasn’t spoken to Freddie in some time, but thinks that he is probably frustrated that an extension didn’t happen during Spring Training last year.

“I don’t know, I haven’t talked to Freddie in quite some time, but I’m sure he’s probably a little frustrated this wasn’t done in Spring Training last year,” Jones said. “But the fact of the matter is we didn’t have any fans in the stands. We’ve got owners that didn’t know where revenue was going to be at the end of the year and maybe held out a little bit. The bottom line is, Freddie I believe before it’s all said and done will be playing where he wants to play. I know he’s a West Coast guy. I know he has a home here in Atlanta. But Freddie, if he wants to play for the Atlanta Braves, he will be playing for the Atlanta Braves. I’ll leave it at that.”

Jones adds that the Braves have given Freeman some offers that he didn’t find acceptable and that there are other teams out there that are interested and he is listening.

“The Braves have made some offers, didn’t make him happy,” Jones said. “He’s being courted by some of the prettiest girls on the block right now, he’s gonna listen to them. I hope that he thinks about his legacy here in Atlanta and they can come to some sort of an agreement to bring him back because I’d love nothing more than for his number to go right in there in between Dale Murphy and Bobby Cox. In between the 3 and the 6, a couple down from the number 10 because we’ve talked about it often and I think it would be a shame if it didn’t happen.”

An unfortunate byproduct of the lockout is that this situation remains unresolved. By waiting, the Braves will likely have to pay more if they want to keep Freeman. Still, as both have said throughout the process, if he wants to stay and the Atlanta really wants to keep him, then there is a path to a deal.