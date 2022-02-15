Road to Atlanta Podcast: Braves MiLB coaching staffs and how the lockout impacts the minors

Road to Atlanta is our weekly podcast where we discuss all things minor leagues and prospects for our beloved Atlanta Braves. We have relaunched the podcast and it can be found in the same stream with the Talking Chop podcast, so if you subscribe to it...you have easy access to R2A as well. Episodes will go live (most of the time) every Monday evening and will cover a wide range of topics including top performances from the previous week, deep dives into specific prospects or topics, and lots of sweet guests.

While we wait for this nightmarish hellscape that is the MLB lockout to be over, we do have some minor league talk to hold you over. Garrett and Eric discuss the minor league coaching staffs for each level that were announced yesterday before pivoting to a discussion of what to expect in the minor leagues if the lockout bleeds into the minor league regular season. Enjoy!